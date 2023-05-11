Oprah's favorite tea company has Mother's Day gift sets — save up to 40% at Amazon 'til midnight

You get a tea set, you get a tea set! (Photos: Getty; Amazon)

When Oprah Winfrey recommends a company, you know it's got to be good. Well, there's one tea company that's made the list of her favorite things several years in a row: Vahdam teas. And their tea sets make for a perfect Mother's Day gift. Not only will Mom love the flavors, but she'll be proud of you for supporting this company: Vahdam is a carbon-neutral and plastic-neutral brand, and works to make sure that its farmers get fair, sustainable prices for their tea leaves. There are many Vahdam tea gift sets to choose from, but don't let them steep — they're so popular they just might sell out!

Amazon Vahdam Loose-Leaf Tea Gift Set So pretty you won't need to wrap it! But there's more to it than good looks. Three gold tin caddies are packed with three of Vahdam's award-winning teas — Sweet Himalayan Green Tea, Saffron Premium Masala Chai and Earl Grey Spice Masala Chai. It's all nestled in a lovely, blush-colored package. $12 at Amazon

"Vahdam introduced me to what tea is supposed to taste like and I was in shock!! It's fantastic!" wrote a five-star fan. "I sent gift packs to my family so they could share the taste. I'm also very happy the company sources their tea from farmers who share in the profits. This is a truly fantastic line of products and the founder of the company seems to have both a good sense of responsible/ethical practices and the supply line to source these teas fresh and get them to consumers while still fresh. It was like night and day when compared to the stale dust I realized most other teas taste like."

Amazon Vahdam Herbal Tea Sampler, 60 Count If she really, REALLY loves tea, go big: This bright, cheery box contains 10 bags each of six herbal teas —Classic Chamomile, Turmeric Ginger, Turmeric Spiced, Hibiscus Rose, Vedic Radha, and Pure Mint. $20 at Amazon

"This is the best darn tea I have ever tasted, packaged up in its own sealed pouches, with fresh leaves, roots, bark, and plant parts, hanging in a little tea bag, that looks like it's made out of silk or nylon," said one very satisfied customer. "Very classy...high quality, and it is now my favorite brand of tea."

Amazon Vahdam Chai Tea Sampler Wow the chai-lover in your life with a 10 spiced flavors of loose leaf chai tea that end up offering 50 servings! Mom can brew them hot or iced, or turn them into a chai latte. The presentation is gorgeous. $12 at Amazon

Of the chai, a fan raved: "Each tea is beautiful. I have been drinking tea for decades and chai for about 15 years, this set has a great variety and flavor. each tea has great complexity without bitterness and my husband who has not liked the flavor of chai from popular coffee shops, loves this tea."

Amazon Vahdam Mom Mug With prices this low, you'll have money left over to tack on this mug for Mom to enjoy her tea in. The double vacuum-insulated 10-ounce mug is made of durable 18/8 stainless steel and can carry hot or cold drinks. It also features this sweet saying: "Mom: Dispenser of unconditional love." $15 at Amazon

Shared one happy mom: "Received from my son as a gift and it’s really nice."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

