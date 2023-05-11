Oprah's favorite tea company has Mother's Day gift sets — save up to 40% at Amazon 'til midnight
When Oprah Winfrey recommends a company, you know it's got to be good. Well, there's one tea company that's made the list of her favorite things several years in a row: Vahdam teas. And their tea sets make for a perfect Mother's Day gift. Not only will Mom love the flavors, but she'll be proud of you for supporting this company: Vahdam is a carbon-neutral and plastic-neutral brand, and works to make sure that its farmers get fair, sustainable prices for their tea leaves. There are many Vahdam tea gift sets to choose from, but don't let them steep — they're so popular they just might sell out!
"Vahdam introduced me to what tea is supposed to taste like and I was in shock!! It's fantastic!" wrote a five-star fan. "I sent gift packs to my family so they could share the taste. I'm also very happy the company sources their tea from farmers who share in the profits. This is a truly fantastic line of products and the founder of the company seems to have both a good sense of responsible/ethical practices and the supply line to source these teas fresh and get them to consumers while still fresh. It was like night and day when compared to the stale dust I realized most other teas taste like."
"This is the best darn tea I have ever tasted, packaged up in its own sealed pouches, with fresh leaves, roots, bark, and plant parts, hanging in a little tea bag, that looks like it's made out of silk or nylon," said one very satisfied customer. "Very classy...high quality, and it is now my favorite brand of tea."
Of the chai, a fan raved: "Each tea is beautiful. I have been drinking tea for decades and chai for about 15 years, this set has a great variety and flavor. each tea has great complexity without bitterness and my husband who has not liked the flavor of chai from popular coffee shops, loves this tea."
Shared one happy mom: "Received from my son as a gift and it’s really nice."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags
Simple Houseware Sock and Underwear Drawer Organizer
Hakday Hanger Stacker Organizer Stand
Auto
Fbb Phone Mount for Car
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount
Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer with Cup Holders
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Kitchen
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack
Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener
Home
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks
FDW Patio Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2, White)
KingCamp Backpack Beach Chair
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set