This 'easy peasy' tire pump can save you in a pinch — and it's on sale for just $18

What is it?

Few things put a damper on your day like a flat tire, especially if you don't have a way to re-inflate it. You need to be prepared. Even if your tire is going flat fast, a quick pump can give it enough air to get to a garage. The No. 1 bestselling VacLife Tire Inflator is up to the task! It runs off your car's battery and is easy to use. Best part, it's on sale right now for just $18. Don't get stuck without one.

Why is it a good deal?

It's no secret that tires cost a pretty penny, and heading to your local gas station for some air isn't free either. That's why this portable inflator is worth it. Plus, when you use the on-page coupon, you save a whopping 68% on the device!

Why do I need this?

Aside from the price, its wide range of features is even more appealing. For example, the auto-shutoff feature. There's a certain art to inflating a tire to the necessary pressure without overdoing it, and it usually involves guesswork. The VacLife Tire Inflator is automatic — just program the amount of pressure you want the tire to reach, and it shuts off when it gets there. Could it be any simpler?

There's also a powerful LED display that makes it easy to see when inflating tires at night. And the three additional nozzles give it the ability to inflate everything from a beach ball to a mini-pool and even the tires of an ATV.

It's powered from your car's AC port. The 9.8-foot cord is long enough to reach any of the tires. Just plug it in and you're good to go.

Store this travel companion in your car and never be stuck with a flat tire again. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Don't just take our word for it — more than 25,000 fans have given it a perfect rating. "Device is very effective and dependable in case of an emergency," one shopper said. "Found myself on the side of the road with a flat. Needed just enough air to get to the next town to get this taken care of. Pulled out the VacLife air compressor ... set the device to the PSI needed. Sat in my car and waited for the device to auto shutoff when the PSI was reached. Easy peasy!"

Another fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle."

"The cord could be longer. I love it otherwise, worked like a charm." a final reviewer shared.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

