Vacheron Constantin and N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Are Teaming Up

Vacheron Constantin is partnering with another one of the world’s greatest art and cultural institutions. The Swiss watchmaker announced on Wednesday that it has formed a new alliance with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Vacheron Constantin “Horse of Marly” Louvre Watch

The news follows on the heels of the company’s involvement with the Louvre in Paris—a partnership that formed in 2019 in an effort to bring haute horology and the world of fine arts and history closer together. The two entities had initially worked together in 2016 on the restoration of La Creation du Monde clock, an 18th-century masterpiece once belonging to King Louis XV of France. The centuries-old institutions then partnered to offer a watch at auction at Christie’s, where the winning bidder was invited to select a masterpiece from the Louvre to be recreated in miniature enamel or grisaille enamel on the dial of a bespoke Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers timepiece. Proceeds from the sale went to benefit the museum. Just last year, the two teamed up to present a limited-edition series of watches inspired by artifacts from the Louvre representing history’s greatest civilizations from Egypt and Persia to the Roman and Greek Empires.

Vacheron Constantin CEO, Louis Ferla and The Met CEO, Max Hollein

Now with an entirely new trove of ancient treasures and art from The Met, Vacheron Constantin is opening up another world of possibilities for its timepieces. “Establishing a partnership with the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art enables us to highlight our shared vocation for transmitting knowledge and preserving the arts,” says Vacheron Constantin CEO, Louis Ferla in a press statement. “Vacheron Constantin’s commitment to art and culture has always been an inexhaustible source of inspiration, permeating our freedom to create and express beauty in all our watches. The Maison’s ties with the United States and New York date back more than two centuries, with many of our finest creations having been made for American collectors and clients, such as the iconic American 1921. This partnership with The Met confirms our cultural and artistic attachment to this country, as well as our concern to preserve its expertise.”

The Temple of Dendur at The Met

Together they will be developing a series of joint projects that will serve to highlight their respective heritages and we hope that means more stunning watches inspired by the revered objects and artwork within The Met’s hallowed halls.

