Vacant east side Kmart to become VASA Fitness location

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An old Kmart store on Colorado Springs’ east side will have a new purpose after a decade of sitting vacant.

According to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD), the Kmart on the east side of North Powers Boulevard at Palmer Park Boulevard will become a VASA Fitness. The building has sat mostly vacant since the Kmart closed in May of 2014.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department

There are currently two VASA Fitness locations, and the Palmer Park location will be the first to serve the east side. The other two locations are in Cheyenne Mountain and central Colorado Springs, on Nevada Avenue.

According to its website, VASA offers memberships as low as $9.99 with no annual commitments. Other locations offer swimming pools and an array of exercise equipment and boasts late hours for workouts any time. Cheyenne Mountain and North Nevada Avenue locations are open until midnight on weeknights, 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The new location is already listed as “coming soon” on VASA’s website. Stay tuned to its website for opening dates and hiring opportunities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.