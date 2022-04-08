'They're perfect': A pair of these all-purpose throw-pillow inserts is now just $15 at Amazon.

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When buying pillows, some use circular logic, others are squares, there are even a few trapezoid aficionados. Us? We'll take the rectangle every time. (Photo: Amazon)

Some people say you can't have enough pillows. We're not so sure about that: if you've ever found yourself having to shift, toss and rearrange a small mountain of them on someone's bed or couch just to find a comfortable spot to relax, you know what we mean. However, you'd be well advised to have at least a few pillows that strike the just-right balance between softness and firmness and can be used in just about any dang room of the house.

With that in mind, we give you Utopia Bedding's Throw Pillow Inserts. They come in a bunch of different sizes, but we're all about the 12" × 20" variety. For maximum versatility, look to the rectangle! You can, of course, use them for your nighttime beddy-bye head rest, chilling on the couch, settling down in a window seat with a good book, even lying on the floor and watching TV. But their narrow profile also makes them ideal for lumbar support. Tuck one behind you in an armchair or while at your desk — your spine will thank you! Another reason to be grateful? Right now a pair of these babies is just $15 at Amazon, down from their original price of $20.

These No. 1 bestselling Utopia inserts feature a white poly-cotton blend cover (the ideal combo for softness and clean-ability) and their siliconized poly fiber filling will never make them look hollow. They'll arrive in a pressure-sealed bag and at first glance will look flat. Don't be fooled: Just squeeze them a bit from their sides and/or toss them in the dryer for a few minutes, and watch 'em come to life! After using, just give it a shake, and they'll fluff right back up. They're machine washable, too. How great is that?

We love the seasonal adaptability of these pillows. Slip them into sunny pastel covers for spring and summer, then go rustic for the autumn and segue to bright and festive for the holiday season. (Want to maximize their firmness? Opt for a slightly smaller cover size.)

If it seems like we're couching Utopia Pillow Inserts as both stylistic and therapeutic wonders, well, we are. (Photo: Amazon)

Dozers, loungers, nappers, dreamers and idlers of every stripe have sung these inserts' praises. In fact, more than 86,000 shoppers have roused themselves to write five-star reviews.

"I'm so happy! These pillows are amazing!" said one ebullient customer. "They had such wonderful packaging & as I opened them, they already started plumping up!...They are so soft & just keep fluffing! I am very pleased with everything about these pillows!! They are perfect!!" To recap: She really, really likes them!

"I've purchased my fair share of pillow inserts over the years, and these are the best for the price," trumpeted a happy shopper. " Most inexpensive pillow inserts are made of super lightweight, candy-like stuffing, and the exterior isn't real cloth. That can't be said about these — real, soft white cloth exterior, and medium weight down-alternative stuffing. They come vacuum sealed, but don't let that scare you. After fluffing in the dryer for a few minutes, they'll be perfect!"

And the raves just keep on coming. "Wow! Seriously BEST throw pillows EVER!" said "Ohmygoodness! These pillows are what every pillow wants to be!" After catching their breath, they continued: "These inserts are amazingly comfortable and plush. I don’t use the word amazing like a 20-year-old uses the word. I mean that these inserts are shockingly soft and actually luxurious and I’m buying more NOW."

See, that's the kind of urgency we admire. Question is: What are you waiting for?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

