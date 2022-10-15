'The most luxurious pillows I have ever touched' — These cooling, pain relieving wonders are just $13 each

Cliche alert: We all spend one-third of our lives in bed (more, if you're lucky). It's true enough, but that doesn't mean we're able to spend all that time sleeping, and it certainly doesn't mean we spend that time sleeping contentedly, deeply, restoratively. Blame your life worries, the constant agita of parenthood or the loud snoring of the significant other sprawled next to you, but it's a good bet that hot, limp, misshapen, pillow has a hand in your restlessness.

If this is your story, or if you even suspect that it is, why not try the ingenious new nighttime headrest that is a Utopia Bed Pillow? It may change your life, and given that you can score a queen-size pair right now for just $26 with on-page coupon (that makes these just $12 each!), there's never been a better time to give it a try.

Utopia Bedding Utopia Bedding Cooling, Gusseted Bed Pillow, 2-pack $26 $37 Save $11 Life's too short to spend one-third of it a tossing, turning ball of frustration. Look to the gusset! Your head, and neck, will thank you. Make sure you click the on-page coupon to get this great price. $26 at Amazon

You'll see these described as "gusseted pillows." What does that mean? See that band of double-sewn fabric running around the perimeter? That's there to provide added height and structure to the pillow — to make it more three-dimensional. It's a kind of insurance against flattening out...and it makes all the difference when it comes to a sound night's sleep.

Once out of the bag, the awesomeness of these Utopia pillows is just beginning. Leave them basking in the sun for a few hours or toss them in a low-temp dryer with a couple of tennis balls, and these babies will achieve maximum fluffiness. Thereafter, dear readers, your sleeping life will never be the same again.

They feature 950-gram poly fiber filling inside a breathable outer shell that combine to ensure you're always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow. If you are a sleeper who wakes hot and sweaty, these are just for you!

See that band of blue around the outside? THAT's gusseting! See, you learn something new every day. Now, go buy some *&%@$ pillows. (Photo; Amazon)

Over 34,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing five-star praises of the Utopia pillow.

"Wasn’t expecting much," said a onetime skeptic. "All pillows in my opinion go flat and disappoint.... On the first night — no kidding — I didn’t have to punch or adjust. I just slept. It’s Day Three and the pillow is still puffy and holding its shape.... I put in the dryer on low for a few minutes and it expanded to full size. I love it, and my memory foam pillow has been put away. I sleep hot and this pillow does stay cool."

"These are the most luxurious pillows I have ever touched...better than any hotel I have stayed in," says a convert. "They are very "cool" in that no matter where you lay your head, they are very cool to the touch and very supportive, almost "firm" but not too much.... So fluffy...full but soft. Firm but relaxed... It makes me want to jump back into bed just to lay on the pillows.... So pleased. I never thought pillows were so significant...just no big deal...but I was wrong."

"I love these pillows," says an exhausted shopper. "I’ve spent so much money trying to find the right pillow. I suffer from severe.. I mean severe neck pain and this pillow for some reason this pillow allows me to find the position to fall asleep in. I wake up with no stiff neck. Finally… something that works. And bonus…it stays cool too.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these pillows, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

