Utilize Your Instant Pot For Quicker Homemade Vanilla Extract

Homemade vanilla extract is the gift that keeps on giving. Cheaper and more flavorful than its store-bought counterpoint, it can be easily replenished for a never-ending supply and works as a delicious present for fellow foodie friends. There's only one hang-up to this homemade hack — the long wait time between infusion and usage. On average, you need to wait two to three months for your homemade extract to be properly infused and ready for baking.

The good news is that even this pitfall is avoidable if you're willing to bring in a little extra equipment. While normally only requiring a bottle and time, this type of vanilla is sped along by placing your jars of extract in the pressure cooker with some water and giving them a boost of infusion with the help of heat. After 45 minutes of cooking and an hour of natural release, you'll have vanilla extract that is ready for use. The flavor will only get better with time, but you've already got the basic taste needed to perfume your baking.

How To Use Your Instapot For Your Extract Making

To begin with, you'll need to add the right amount of vodka or other alcohol and vanilla beans to some jars. The next step is one of the most important — you need to tightly secure the lids. If you don't make a hard seal on your jars, you run the risk of having some of the vodka vapor from escaping. The more vapor you lose, the weaker the extract will be.

Next, you'll place four to six jars in the pressure cooker with a cup of water. You need this water for the cooker to get up to pressure, so don't forget to add it. Then you'll select manual high pressure and cook the jars in the water for 45 minutes. After this time is up, you'll allow it to naturally decompress for an hour. Keep in mind that the jars will be very hot inside the pressure cooker, so remove them with tongs in order to avoid burning your hands. These jars of vanilla extract are ready to use immediately but can last for years. It's the perfect recipe if you need homemade extract in a hurry.

