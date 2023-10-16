Is the Utah Cookie War coming to an end? Dirty Dough and Crumbl may settle lawsuit

On Friday, a notice of settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, Central Division between Utah-based cookie companies Crumbl Cookies and Dirty Dough.

Crumbl Cookies filed a suit in May 2022 against Dirty Dough. The suit alleged that Dirty Dough infringed on Crumbl Cookies, producing products “similar to Crumbl’s in both expression and look and feel.” The suit also called out Dirty Dough’s packaging as “confusingly similar to Crumbl’s packaging.”

On the same day in May, Crumbl Cookies filed a suit against Crave Cookies alleging trademark and trade dress infringement. Later, in July 2023, Crumbl Cookies and Crave Cookies filed a joint motion to dismiss the suit.

The notice of settlement means the two companies “have agreed to terms of settlement and are finalizing a written agreement to memorialize the settlement,” the filing stated.

Over the course of the next 30 days, Crumbl Cookies and Dirty Dough will work together to finalize a written agreement to the settlement. Both companies “anticipate that they will file a request for dismissal of claims against Dirty Dough within the thirty-day stay period,” the filing obtained by the Deseret News said.

If the two companies end up settling the suit, that means the so-called Utah Cookie War will have officially come to an end.

Both dessert companies issued a statement to the Deseret News following the filing of the notice of settlement.

“This journey has been a wild and interesting ride, but now, with the situation coming to a close, we’re eager to shift our full attention to vital business initiatives — particularly raising capital and energizing our new mobile franchise offerings,” CEO of Dirty Dough Bennett Maxwell said in a statement emailed to the Deseret News. “We are glad to be coming to a successful resolution that allows us to close this chapter and move forward with our vision.”

A spokesperson for Crumbl Cookies said in an email sent to the Deseret News, “Crumbl and Dirty Dough are pleased that they have been able to work together to resolve this dispute and each remains dedicated to serving its customers with excellence. Crumbl and Dirty Dough wish each other success in their future endeavors.”