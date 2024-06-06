USA TODAY readers picked Florida location as a 'Best Kayak Tour' in America. It's in SWFL

Southwest Florida is on a roll when it comes to recognition for things to do outdoors. Or, as we like to call it: paradise.

For the second consecutive week, the 2024 USA TODAY Reader's Choice Awards have singled out something in our neck of the woods (and water) for one of the best places for the activity in the U.S.

Rising Tide Explorers in Naples was chosen in the category for Best Kayak Tours. It's one of two Florida locations to appear in the Top-10. Amelia Island Kayak Excursions located in Fernandina Beach is also on the list.

What they are saying about Rising Tide Explorers

From the winner's list:

"Certified local biologists lead every tour of Naples and Marco Island with Rising Tide Explorers. Paddle through mangrove tunnels and past mudflats in search of Southwest Florida wildlife or glide through the waters of Rookery Bay Reserve for some spectacular bird-watching."

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink, and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

In May, USA TODAY readers chose the Indigo Trail at Sanibel Island's Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge as one of the best places for a hike in the U.S.

2024 USA TODAY Reader's Choice Best Kayak Tours

1. Santa Barbara Adventure Company (Santa Barbara, California)

2. Amelia Island Kayak Excursions (Fernandina Beach, Florida)

3. Rising Tide Explorers (Naples, Florida)

4. Desert River Outfitters (Bullhead City, Arizona)

5. Great Turtle Kayak Tours (Mackinac Island, Michigan)

6. Tahoe Adventure Company (Tahoe Vista, California)

7. Crystal River Outfitters (Glen Arbor, Michigan)

8. Frank's Paddlesports Livery (Indianapolis, Indiana)

9. Central Coast Kayaks (Pismo Beach, California)

10. Maine State Sea Kayak (Southwest Harbor, Maine)

