US to offer free at-home Covid tests by mail amid a coronavirus surge: Latest

New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US is restarting its free Covid test program.

Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov starting September 25; you can order four per household.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.

Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have been rising for weeks in the US, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.

First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.

Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

CDC Covid tracker

20,538 hospitalisations from 3 September to 9 September

Friday 22 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

In a new interview with MSNBC, Dr Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, discussed long Covid research and the Biden administration’s response to it. He said health authorities are “totally aware” that long Covid is a serious problem.

“Clinical trials likely should have been done sooner.”



On today's @MehdiHasanShow, I pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on the slowness of our government to address what he calls the “serious problem” of Long COVID - and on Biden never mentioning it.pic.twitter.com/qICWCu0fLh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 21, 2023

CDC releases new Covid data

Friday 22 September 2023 18:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Deaths from Covid-19 rose 2.7 per cent from 10 September to 16 September compared to the previous week, per the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During that same period, the test positivity rate was 12.5 per cent, and 1.9 per cent of emergency visits were diagnosed as Covid.

Hospitalisation data for that week is not yet available.

One-fourth of Americans think pandemic is worsening and worry about getting infected with Covid-19

Friday 22 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

According to the results of a new Gallup poll, Americans are still very concerned about Covid-19.

One in four said they felt the pandemic is worsening and that they were worried about getting infected with Covid.

Worry about contracting the virus has risen among both Democrats and Republicans in recent months, perhaps because the US has seen rising hospitalisations and deaths from the virus due to a summer surge in cases.

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for Covid, cancels show

Friday 22 September 2023 10:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for Covid; as a result, he cancelled an upcoming show. Kimmel said he “could never live with” himself if he continued with the show and spread the virus.

Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.… — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2023

CDC director urges seniors to get Covid vaccine

Friday 22 September 2023 05:00 , Maggie O’Neill

CDC Director Dr Mandy Cohen tweeted a video Wednesday explaining why older adults need to stay up to date on their vaccines.

“Older Americans, as we get into the fall and winter, are unfortunately at higher risk of bad things happening from respiratory viruses like flu, Covid, and [respiratory syncytial virus],” she said.

Biden to restart free Covid test program

Friday 22 September 2023 00:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The Biden administration announced Wednesday free Covid tests will soon be available again, as experts warn the US could see a tripledemic of flu, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the coming months.

Households can order four free tests from COVIDTests.gov starting 25 September, per a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Steve Martin cancels shows due to Covid

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Comedian Steve Martin released a statement 20 September announcing he has to cancel shows scheduled in Las Vegas due to Covid-19.

Dear fans and enemies,



Unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday has to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy. We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your… — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 21, 2023

What bats could tell us about Covid-19

Thursday 21 September 2023 18:00 , Maggie O’Neill

A new paper published in Oxford University Press looked at how bats could help researchers learn more about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 illness.

Faiza Saqib reports:

Could bats hold the secret to beating Covid and cancer?

South Dakota Department of Health says there will be no state-wide mask mandate as CDC warns of a potential tripledemic

Thursday 21 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The South Dakota Department of Health recently tweeted that the state would not implement a mask mandate during cold and flu season this year.

“While we anticipate an increase in COVID-19 during the upcoming respiratory virus season, the [department] has never issued a mask mandate and doesn’t plan to start now,” it said. “South Dakota will continue to stand as a beacon of Freedom to the rest of the world.”

Both hospitalisations and deaths from Covid have steadily risen in recent weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency recently released a statement warning of the potential for a tripledemic in the coming months, in which cases of Covid, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) peak at the same time. Should this occur, healthcare systems across the country could see delays in routine care, such as preventative cancer screenings.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, 76, tests positive for Covid

Thursday 21 September 2023 10:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, per reporting from WLWT5 .

He reportedly began experiencing symptoms on Monday, and had a 101-degree fever when he tested late Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is isolating at his home, and he encouraged people who have symptoms of Covid to get tested.

Getting reinfected with Covid-19 may worsen long Covid symptoms, experts say

Thursday 21 September 2023 05:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Getting Covid a second time puts patients at risk of long Covid again, even if they didn’t get it the first time, a new study using data from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has found.

Study author Dr Ziyad Al-Aly said in an interview with STAT that getting Covid again can also worsen long Covid symptoms for those who were already suffering from it.

“If you had long Covid before, upon reinfection there is a risk of worsening problems,” he said. “You may have had brain fog and fatigue but not dysautonomia or other manifestations…Even if you’ve had it before, you’re trying your luck again.”

Vivek Ramaswamy says he regrets getting two doses of the Covid vaccine, though his wife disagrees

Thursday 21 September 2023 00:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he regrets getting two doses of the Covid vaccine, per reporting from NBC News .

His wife, Dr Apoorva Ramaswamy, a surgeon at Ohio State University, does not regret staying up to date on her vaccines. She told NBC News that she feels a responsibility to her patients, some of whom are cancer survivors, to protect herself so she can better protect them.

Ramaswamy said, “My wife and I disagree on things sometimes.”

Wastewater data show Covid cases may be declining

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Covid hospitalisations and deaths have steadily risen for the last several weeks, as the US sees the effect of a summer surge.

From 3 September to 9 September, hospitalisations from the virus rose 7.7 per cent compared to the previous week, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.

But new data show the summer surge may be slowing down. Wastewater detections of Covid were at their highest this summer around August 30, data from Biobot Analytics show. But from 6 September to 13 September, levels dropped by about 5 per cent.

Still yet, levels are more than three times higher than they were prior to the summer surge, in late June.

CDC warns of potential tripledemic during the upcoming cold and flu season

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Federal health authorities are urging Americans to stay up to date on all vaccines to avoid slowing down the healthcare system during cold and flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new statement on the potential for a “tripledemic”, in which cases of Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all circulate at the same time and are massively disruptive to urgent care centres and hospitals.

CDC urges vaccination, warns of ‘tripledemic’ winter as Covid, RSV and flu collide

American Academy of Family Physicians encourages protection with updated Covid-19 vaccines

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Health authorities across the country are urging Americans to stay up-to-date with their Covid vaccines to protect against severe disease from the virus.

The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recently said it was “encouraged” the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed off on the new vaccines.

The AAFP is encouraged @US_FDA has approved a new #COVID19 vaccine. Vaccination remains the best way to protect our patients & communities from severe illness & hospitalization. We will continue to provide family physicians like you with the latest info: https://t.co/IzDs9eHB32 pic.twitter.com/omTFNR5ada — AAFP (@aafp) September 11, 2023

Physicians say rising rate of positive Covid tests in the US is noteworthy

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Hospitalisations and deaths from Covid have risen in recent weeks. Experts say the numbers aren’t as grim as they were during previous stages of the pandemic, but that they are worth watching.

Covid data update, September 19, 2023.



•Hospitalizations are up, but nowhere near there previous peaks.



•Test positivity has gone way up, which is something to watch.



•Florida currently nation’s worst on hospitalizations.



All states and counties👇 https://t.co/4YlE4xQqWJ — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) September 19, 2023

Experts criticise policies dictating payment for Covid vaccines

Wednesday 20 September 2023 05:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The updated Covid vaccines—which provide protection against currently circulating variants—are set to cost more than $100 a dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech set their price at $120, and Moderna doses will be $129. Novavax shots will be $130 per dose, according to reporting from Reuters .

Experts say it is unacceptable to expect people with or without insurance to pay this much. “The fact that Covid-19 vaccines aren’t being covered by insurers is not a ‘bumpy rollout.’ It is a deliberate policy choice set into motion at the highest levels of government,” Philip Rocco, an associate professor at Marquette University, recently tweeted .

Gregg Gonsalves, a researcher at Yale, also commented on the policy on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing , “Please stop pretending that this is some weird accident or glitch. This is what you get when you decide that the pandemic is over and build policies to reinforce that fantasy.”

Children can experience long Covid too, study shows

Wednesday 20 September 2023 00:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Though rare, long Covid can affect children as well as adults, a new study has shown.

The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics on 18 September, said that long Covid symptoms can affect kids’ everyday functioning.

Symptoms associated with long Covid include fatigue, fever, chest pain, heart palpitations, headache, difficulty concentrating, lightheadedness, depression, diarrhoea, and joint pain, among others, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Florida sees highest number of Covid hospitalisations as DeSantis discourages vaccines

Tuesday 19 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Florida is currently seeing the highest rate of hospitalisations from Covid, new data from Inside Medicine show.

Currently, there are 11 weekly hospitalisations per every 100,000 people, according to the data.

Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia are among the states with the top five hospitalisation rates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has criticised the federal government’s rollout of new Covid vaccines; his administration won’t recommend the vaccines for people under 65 even though they’re widely recommended for everyone six months and older to prevent severe disease and death.

CDC releases new data on Covid hospitalisations

Tuesday 19 September 2023 18:35 , Maggie O’Neill

Covid hospitalisations and deaths have steadily risen for the last several weeks, as the US sees the effect of a summer surge.

From 3 September to 9 September, hospitalisations from the virus rose 7.7 per cent compared to the previous week, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.

During that same time, deaths rose 4.5 per cent.

CDC: Not being up-to-date on your Covid vaccine could make you high-risk for severe disease from the virus

Tuesday 19 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Many people are high-risk for severe disease from Covid due to health issues. For example, some people with conditions such as cancer, asthma, and diabetes are more likely to become very sick if they’re infected with Covid, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But otherwise healthy people who are unvaccinated—or who don’t stay up-to-date on their vaccines—are also more likely to get severely ill, the agency says .

To lower your chances of suffering a bad outcome from Covid-19, you should get the updated vaccine, now available in pharmacies across the country, experts say.

When pregnant women get vaccinated against Covid, their babies could see the benefits, NIH says

Tuesday 19 September 2023 10:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Experts are strongly urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as updated shots roll out across the country. Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe disease from the virus, according to health authorities.

But getting the shot may do more than protect mothers from severe disease, research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says.

In a small study , which was supported by the agency, researchers found “protective antibodies in nearly 75% of infants born to women who had been vaccinated during pregnancy”. Those antibodies were, on average, still present when the infant hit the five-month mark.

The research adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests pregnant women benefit greatly from staying up-to-date on their Covid-19 vaccines.

CDC program offers free Covid vaccines to people without health insurance

Tuesday 19 September 2023 06:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The Bridge Access Program , from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offers updated Covid-19 vaccines to people who do not have health insurance (or those whose health insurance won’t cover the shot).

To find a pharmacy participating in the program and make an appointment, you can visit Vaccines.gov . After selecting which vaccine you’re looking for, you can filter for pharmacies that are participating in the program.

Former Florida surgeon general criticises DeSantis administration for not recommending updated Covid vaccines to all who are eligible

Tuesday 19 September 2023 01:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Last week, the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a statement explaining his administration would not recommend the updated Covid vaccines for people under the age of 65, even though the shots have been recommended for everyone six months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DeSantis, quoted in the statement, said health authorities were using people who chose to get the vaccine as “guinea pigs”. Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo, who was appointed by DeSantis, warned against the “risks” of the updated vaccines in the statement.

Now, the former surgeon general of Florida has criticised Dr Ladapo’s guidance in a new interview with ABC News . Dr Scott Rivkees said, “If they say that Covid vaccines are not safe and that they are not effective, the onus is on them to show those data,” adding that the vaccines are “very, very safe and have a really proven efficacy, particularly against preventing severe disease”.

Pirola variant found in these 10 states, data show

Monday 18 September 2023 22:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The BA.2.86 variant, also known as Pirola, has been found in 10 states, according to data from GISAID , a global database.

So far, Pirola, first detected in July, has been found in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement released 23 August that it was too soon to tell whether Pirola, a descendant of Omicron, differs significantly from past variants.

Covid symptoms may appear weeks after exposure, CDC says

Monday 18 September 2023 19:00 , Maggie O’Neill

A range of symptoms have been associated with Covid-19, and they won’t necessarily appear overnight, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

After a person has been exposed to the virus, symptoms could begin anywhere from two to 14 days later, according to the CDC.

These may include chills, fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, body or muscle aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, nausea, diarrhoea, or loss of taste and smell.

How long you need to isolate if you have Covid-19

Monday 18 September 2023 16:07 , Maggie O’Neill

As hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 continue to rise in the US, experts say it’s important to follow guidelines from health authorities if you’re exposed to or infected with the virus.

People who are otherwise healthy and have a mild Covid infection can stop isolating five days after their symptoms begin (with the day of symptom onset counting as day 0), per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

People with moderate Covid infections should be isolated for a full 10 days. Those with severe infections may need to extend their isolation period to 20 days, since they can still be infectious after 10 days.

Experts weigh in on when to get the updated Covid vaccines

Monday 18 September 2023 12:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Updated Covid vaccines are available for everyone six months and older in the US. Some children may need two or three doses, depending on their age and vaccination status.

Experts say it’s worth getting the shot sooner rather than later. “The earlier you get it, the more similar it’ll be to the current circulating strains and the more immediate protection you get,” Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, recently told CNN .

Childhood poverty skyrocketed after pandemic aid disappeared

Monday 18 September 2023 07:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The number of children living in poverty in the US more than doubled when pandemic policies were halted, after Congress refused to renew them. The childhood poverty rate jumped from 5.2 per cent to 12.4 percent.

Alex Woodward reports:

Child poverty in the US more than doubled after pandemic aid expired

Global health authorities continue to monitor Pirola variant

Monday 18 September 2023 02:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The new Covid variant BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, is being monitored around the world. A recent outbreak at a nursing home in the UK revealed that 22 residents had been infected with the variant, a descendant of Omicron.

Ian Jones reports:

Fears over how easily new Covid variant spreads after care home cases

Everything we know about the latest round of Covid boosters, including how to book an appointment

Sunday 17 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Things are becoming clearer about the rollout of the latest Covid vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week released updated guidance regarding the new Covid-19 vaccines.

More here:

Everything we know about the Covid boosters, including how to book an appointment

President Biden urges American public to get Covid-19 vaccine

Sunday 17 September 2023 18:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Joe Biden is encouraging Americans to “stay-up-to-date on their vaccines” ahead of cold and flu season. Covid cases could rise in the coming months as cold weather sets in, experts say.

Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

‘Stay up-to-date on vaccines’: Joe Biden’s message to Americans on booster shots

Jeanine Pirro confronted during Fox News segment on vaccine misinformation

Sunday 17 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro appeared annoyed when her colleague, Jessica Tarlov, claimed Covid-19 vaccines are safe during a segment on vaccine misinformation. Tarlov responded by reminding Pirro that she got the vaccine and turned out “fine”.

Graig Graziosi reports:

Jeanine Piro shuts down after co-host reminds her she’s vaccinated

DeSantis slams Trump for the way he managed Covid

Sunday 17 September 2023 12:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticised the way former president Donald Trump handled the Covid-19 pandemic when the virus first swept through the US in a new interview with Fox News Radio.

The governor called on the former administration to “own what they did”, per reporting from The Hill .

In 2020, then president Trump publicly suggested injecting disinfectants like bleach into humans to combat the virus. In December of that year, he also said it was “terrific” that 15 per cent of Americans had already had Covid. At that time, the daily death toll from Covid-19 in the US had exceeded 2,000 people, as The Independent previously reported .

DeSantis has argued that the US should not have enacted the restrictions that were put in place at the start of the pandemic to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Health authorities urge Americans to protect themselves during cold and flu season

Sunday 17 September 2023 07:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The majority of Americans ignored the bivalent boosters released in September 2022 that were meant to protect them from Covid during the 2022-2023 cold and flu season.

Only a quarter of US adults got the shot, according to data from KFF , a health policy research group. As Dr William Schaffner, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, recently told The Independent , last year’s vaccine was “underutilised and under-accepted”.

But experts are hoping for a better response this year: The CDC is recommending the new vaccines for everyone six months and up. CDC Director Dr Mandy Cohen has said the new vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from severe disease from Covid this fall and winter.

Free vaccines to be made available to uninsured New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, city says

Sunday 17 September 2023 02:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted an update on vaccine availability Thursday.

✨ NEW ✨ Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available in NYC within a few days. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more: https://t.co/JSnErgUAoI pic.twitter.com/ncNePlC1mH — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) September 14, 2023

The updated Covid vaccines should be more accessible, experts say

Saturday 16 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The cost of the new Covid vaccines may prohibit some people from getting them, experts are warning. Pfizer and BioNTech set their price at $120, and Moderna doses will be $129. Novavax shots will be $130 per dose, according to reporting from Reuters

Some have argued that the US government should have asked Moderna and Pfizer for price caps on the vaccine, given that the government funded research that led to the development of the shots. Peter Maybarduk, an advocate that works with an organisation called Public Citizen, based in Washington, recently suggested this to KFF Health News . He added that prices for this round of vaccine increased steeply: The last shots were $20 and $30 a dose. “If these vaccines had been kept the same price, what decisions would be made to expand the response?” Maybarduk said.

Eris grows more dominant in the US, CDC data show

Saturday 16 September 2023 18:00 , Maggie O’Neill

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EG.5 variant, sometimes called “Eris”, is becoming more prominent in the US.

By 16 September, the variant, a descendant of Omicron, will be responsible for 24.5 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per the data. That’s up from 22.3 per cent of cases at the start of the month, on 2 September.

CIA investigating claims agents were bribed to hide origins of Covid

Saturday 16 September 2023 15:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) says it is “looking into” allegations that some agents were paid hush money to draw certain conclusions about where Covid-19 originated, per reporting from ABC News .

Many in the Republican party have pushed for an investigation into the origins of the virus, claiming they were hidden in a conspiratorial cover-up. A whistleblower recently claimed multiple CIA agents were given “significant monetary incentive” to draw certain conclusions about the origins.

CIA spokesperson Tammy Kupperman Thorp said in a statement to ABC News: “At [the] CIA we are committed to the highest standards of analytic rigor, integrity and objectivity. We do not pay analysts to reach specific conclusions. We take these allegations extremely seriously and are looking into them.”

Experts warn of the effects of Covid-19 on pregnancy

Saturday 16 September 2023 10:00 , Maggie O’Neill

With the season of respiratory illnesses approaching, experts are cautioning the public about the dangers of Covid for pregnant people, who are eligible for vaccines.

Following the publication of @mbrrace perinatal mortality data, David Cartland asks... why was there an increase in stillbirth in 2021?



In 2021, 11.9% of all stillbirths and 4.8% of neonatal deaths were associated with maternal COVID infection.



🧵https://t.co/frN0tJlMqT pic.twitter.com/8BaeiiJtLU — Viki Male (@VikiLovesFACS) September 15, 2023

Doctors slam DeSantis administration for not recommending Covid vaccine to all who are eligible

Saturday 16 September 2023 06:00 , Maggie O’Neill

The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not recommending Covid boosters for people under the age of 65.

The recommendation goes against guidance from federal health authorities. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending updated shots for everyone six months and older.

Infectious disease experts are now criticising the move online. Dr Amesh Adalja, a biosecurity and emerging infectious diseases expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, tweeted about the news on 15 September.

He quoted Florida’s surgeon general, appointed by DeSantis, and questioned his decision. Dr Adalja wrote : “‘What I have directed our department to do is to provide guidance that really recommends and advises against the use of these mRNA Covid-19 vaccines for anyone under 65’— so that would include a 55 year old lung transplant recipient, for example ?”

Experts respond to CDC predictions

Saturday 16 September 2023 01:00 , Maggie O’Neill

On 14 September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the first outlook of the coming respiratory disease season.

Experts expressed concern over the projections. “When a disease is endemic, it means that the levels are mostly predictable. So it’s nice to see the CDC putting out their predictions this fall,” Dr Ellie Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health, tweeted in response to the outlook. “[On the other hand], it’s not so nice that their best case scenario is almost twice as many respiratory hospitalizations as pre-COVID.”

CVS offers appointments for the updated Covid-19 vaccine

Friday 15 September 2023 21:00 , Maggie O’Neill

Earlier this week, Walgreens released a statement saying appointments for the updated Covid vaccine are now available nationwide.

Appointments can now be made at CVS pharmacies, as well, for patients 18 months and older, according to a statement from the company.

For patients aged five or older, appointments can be made at CVS.com or through the CVS app. Some walk in appointments will also be available. For patients 18 months to four years, appointments can be made at MinuteClinic.com .