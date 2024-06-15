US News ranked the 25 most affordable places to live: Which Oklahoma cities made the list?

Oklahoma City and Tulsa were ranked among the top 25 best affordable places to live in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

Here's where they ranked and why.

Oklahoma City ranks 10th in best affordable places to live

The 2024-25 report ranked Oklahoma's capital city 10th in best affordable places to live in the U.S., citing its median home price of $199,303, and median monthly rent of $1,175.

Oklahoma City's median household income is $74,604, and 22.8% of income is spent on living expenses, according to the report.

In its 2024-25 list, U.S. News and World Report also ranked the city 16th in best places to live in the country.

Tulsa ranks 24th in best affordable places to live

U.S. News and World Report ranked Tulsa 24th in best affordable places to live in the U.S., citing its median home price of $196,837.

Tulsa's median household income is $67,688, and 24.4% of income is spent on living expenses, according to the report.

In its 2024-25 list, U.S. News and World Report also ranked the city 76th in best places to live in the country.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These Oklahoma cities are in the top 25 most affordable places to live