This E-Bike Will Soon Use ChatGPT to Help You Navigate Your Ride

Urtopia wants to use AI to improve the cycling experience.

The Chinese mobility company announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its e-bikes earlier this week at Eurobike 2023, according to New Atlas. The brand plans to utilize the much-discussed AI chatbot as a co-pilot on its battery-powered two-wheelers.

Urtopia has been releasing forward-thinking e-bikes with features such as fingerprint unlocking and anti-theft protection since 2021. Still, the integration of OpenAI’s interactive technology has the potential to turn its vehicles into full-on smart devices. That’s because the company envisions ChatGPT allowing its two-wheelers to deliver real-time assistance based on riders’ needs.

A YouTube video posted by the company makes clear that ChatGPT will be used, at least initially, to improve Urtopia’s already existing voice-assistant technology. Previously, voice interactions were restricted to basic commands regarding assistance levels and lane changes. With ChatGPT, though, riders could ask their bike to plot out a more efficient (or scenic) ride, play curated music over a built-in speaker, or deliver information about the immediate surroundings. The technology is almost certainly not necessary, but the possibilities are intriguing.

“Urtopia’s control system is fully self-developed and integrated,” the brand told New Atlas. “As the first e-bike to feature voice recognition, Urtopia can interact with ChatGPT through its advanced voice recognition technology, creating a truly intelligent and responsive bike experience.”

It’s unclear when Urtopia plans to start selling bikes with integrated ChatGPT. The company’s video shows the technology being used with one of its Chord models, which already features GPS navigation and mobile connectivity (as does its other bike, the Carbon1). It could also wait to roll out the technology on a completely new bike.

Urtopia isn’t the only company trying to figure out a way to integrate ChatGPT into its vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is also testing out the technology on its cars, suggesting that the AI revolution is coming to the world of mobility in the very near future.

