Urbana music school brings new piece of culture to the classroom

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday marked the first ever Ngoma African Festival at the Community Center for the Arts in downtown Urbana.

The ngoma is a musical instrument used in Africa to express feelings. Part of the festivities were held at the downtown music school. Organizer Jean Rene Balekita said the event’s goal is to show the community something different, and to display this art to the Champaign-Urbana area.

“This event is celebrating the African presence. So, you know, it is important to breed the community, bring people together and share in different cultures,” he said.

The event also included a fashion show, drumming and a dancing learning experience.

