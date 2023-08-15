Urban Sophistication's New "Harley" Bag Is for All the Motomamis

The ever-popular lifestyle brand Urban Sophistication continues to impress, consistently reinterpreting and reshaping modern culture with each new release. Building on their exploration of both the physical and digital realms through "The Software Bag," the brand has now introduced "The Harley Bag," embodying the flourishing Motomami mindset.

Blending biker accents with a refined Motomami-chic aesthetic, this design delves into various notions of strength—a fusion of the courage to be daring and the confidence to embrace vulnerability. Crafted to provide a sensation reminiscent of a ride, the silhouette features a napa leather exterior, complemented by a soft cotton lining. Highlights include an engraved logo on both the front and interior handle, a sleek matte silver zipper and a convenient inner pocket, perfectly sized to accommodate an iPhone, wallet and everyday essentials.

Priced at $250 USD, the Harley bag is available in both "Black" and "Merlot," exclusively through the Urban Sophistication website. The packaging for the piece comes in the form of an original custom toy box.

In other fashion news, Alexa Demie, Jungkook and Kendall Jenner join Calvin Klein's Fall 2023.