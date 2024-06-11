Uptown Squared: Development mixes work with play

Jun. 11—A hub of curated local foods, elevated retail and quarters for health and wellness will soon be coming to the Uptown area.

The Park Square Market development is expected to be completed in early 2025 near Louisiana and Indian School NE.

"When the idea of the Park Square Market was first conceived, we wanted to bring an upscale, urban food hall that you would find in a major metropolitan city and bring that experience to Park Square," said Jackie Moss Apodaca, vice president of Heritage Real Estate Company, which is developing the area and working with Fanning Bard Tatum, an architectural firm. "It's a place where our tenants and visitors can 'Work hard, play classy and be seen doing both.'"

The development is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

The market will be near One Park Square and Two Park Square office towers at 6565 Americas Pkwy NE, and Japanese Kitchen and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.

"We are doing a redevelopment of both of the first floors of One Park Square and Two Park Square office towers, which house over 800 tenants and employees in all industries such as wealth management, accounting, architectural firms and lawyers," Moss Apodaca said.

Park Square Market will be the heart of the seven-acre property that has groves of trees for shade. The Park Square redevelopment will have four upscale bars — Workhorse, Walk in the Park, Gruet Winery Tasting Room and Paxton's Tap Room. The North Food Hall will offer three hot food vendors, Tulapani, Dr. Field Goods and Hawt Pizza. Nine food and beverage vendors, including Kaufman's Coffee and Bagels and Little Gem's Salads and Bowls, will be in the South Food Hall.

"The inside of the food halls will feature unique textiles and fabrics bringing the indoor/outdoor seamless experience," Moss Apodaca said. "We are completely redoing the outdoor area with welcoming seating, outdoor dining, water features, beautiful lighting and colorful landscaping. Shade structures will make this area the perfect meeting place to have breakfast, lunch and dinner for office tenants and visitors."

Retail and parking areas at Park Square Market will be undergoing a makeover to ultimately have close to 1,800 parking spaces. The southwest section of the property will be converted into a valet and Uber pick up and drop off area.

"The retail area will have beautiful details such as white marble and terracotta, beautiful awnings, new groundwork, colorful landscaping and completely redone signage," Moss Apodaca said. "The two multistory parking structures will be outfitted with new, brighter lighting and outside scrims making the structures visible from miles away. "

Heritage is curating a retail area with high-end women's and men's clothing, a jeweler, and other retailers. It also is building a beauty, health and fitness area. A medical spa will offer various aesthetic treatments, massage therapy and other services.