An Upstate New York favorite with giant sandwiches, soups is coming to Charlotte soon

An Upstate New York staple known for its daily specials, “giant, overstuffed” sandwiches and huge subs is headed to Charlotte next month.

Husband-and-wife duo Jane and Peter Kim will open Brooklyn Pickle in their former Just Salad space on Monday, July 1 inside Atrium Health’s Levine Center Institute at 10 a.m.

“Brooklyn Pickle is excited & proud to expand the pickle into Charlotte, North Carolina!” The restaurant announced via Facebook.

For nearly 50 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been a family-friendly favorite in Syracuse, NY, offering sandwiches, subs, award-winning soups and catering. Look for options such as corned beef and roast beef, Cajun turkey and capocollo. House-made sides include baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and macaroni salad.

“There’s already some familiarity with the brand, given how many transplants there are from central New York – the brand’s been around for 49 years. And, I think we’ve just been kind of overwhelmed by the response that we’ve gotten here in Raleigh,” Peter Kim said of the restaurant’s second North Carolina location.

The brand’s first North Carolina location opened in Southern Pines last year.

“Whether they’ve been living here for a couple years or 20 years, there’s so many people with ties to the Brooklyn Pickle. And, we know that’s the same case with people in Charlotte as well,” Peter said.

Craig Kowadla, Peter’s former college roommate and current proprietor of Brooklyn Pickle, expanded the company into the South after taking over four years ago. After he introduced Brooklyn Pickle to North Carolina with its Southern Pines location, Kowadla formed a partnership with Kim for the Raleigh and Charlotte locations.

“I have been a franchisee of several brands, but actually sitting as a partner with them in the growth of North Carolina was something that was something that was a real special opportunity for us,” Peter said.

The Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shop opened a Triangle location May 7 in Raleigh and is set to open in Charlotte on July 1.

Location: Atrium Health’s Levine Center Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204

Menu

Cuisine: American, sandwiches

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instagram: @brooklynpickle