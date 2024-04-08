Upstate Parent's 2024 Educators Who Make A Difference: Dori Helms

Jesse Boyd Elementary, Special education specialist

Dori Helms’ career started through a volunteer opportunity.

“I decided to become a teacher after volunteering for the Special Olympics at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind when I was in eighth grade,” she said. “This was part of a service project for Beta Club, and I continued to volunteer at the school afterwards because I had so much fun. At the end of this May, I will have been teaching for 26 years.”

Helms teaches in a self-contained special education classroom for second through fifth grades where she said she is part of a community that cares for each student individually.

“I am blessed to be at a school where my students are treated just like any other student, and it should always be that way,” she said. “One of these days, all my students will be out in the real world outside of school. They must learn and experience happiness and disappointment like any other student. I am thankful to be at a school where the administration and faculty include my students in everything. Another delight is that my job allows me to work as a team. I work with other teachers, therapists, doctors, and family. I have had neighbors, babysitters, and grandparents show up for meetings we have for my students. It is a great feeling to have that team approach to helping a child.”

Throughout her career, Helms taught students from ages 3 to 15 in various circumstances and with a variety of needs. She loves it so much that she now hopes to mentor others as they start on the same path.

“I would love to one day work with first year special education teachers,” she said. “I have a background in co-teaching, so I think that going in and teaching alongside them and offering support is what many need to make it through the first year. College is great and student teaching is a wonderful way to prepare, but that first year – wow – for many it is a make it or break it year for them. I would like to be the person that can help that first-year teacher and make sure that they come back next year.”

