Upstate doughnut shop named best in SC by Yelp. Can you guess which one?

Do you have someone in your life who loves doughnuts the way Homer Simpson does? If so, you might want to take them out to this Upstate doughnut shop.

Yelp recently released its Elites 2024 list naming the best doughnut shops across the United States. Sunny's Donuts in Gaffney took the crown for best shop in South Carolina.

To determine which shop is the best, Yelp identified businesses in the doughnuts category with a large concentration of 5-star Elite reviews. Each business in the list also has a passing health score as of March 28, 2024.

What is it about Sunny's Donut shop that makes it so tasty? Here's what Yelp had to say.

Here's why Sunny's Donuts is SC's best donut shop

Sunny's Donuts has plenty of items on the menu that will make your mouth water. Apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and jelly filled raised doughnuts are just a few classic bakery offerings customers find themselves lining up for. According to Yelp, owner Andrew Poeng recently took over the bakery from his father, who taught him how to make the family's secret recipes. To secure popular offerings like the "fantastic and huge" fritters, Yelp recommends calling and ordering ahead.

In the story, Yelp Elite Linda S. complimented the hometown doughnut shop.

“I just love this quaint little donut shop next to a gas station. The service is amazing, always friendly and kind. And the donuts are the best! If you’re in the area, I highly recommend stopping at Sunny’s Donuts.” she said.

The South's best donut shops, according to Yelp

∎ Bigfoot's Little Donuts, Huntsville, Alabama

∎ Mark's Do-Nut Shop, Little Rock, Arkansas

∎ Donnie's Donuts, Daytona Beach, Florida

∎ Sweet Apple Donut & Coffee, Alpharetta, Georgia

∎ Nord's Bakery, Louisville, Kentucky

∎ Bakers Dozen, Jefferson, Louisiana

∎ Fantasy Donuts, Biloxi, Mississippi

∎ Superior Bakery, Fayetteville, North Carolina

∎ McGaugh's Donuts, Madison, Tennessee

∎ Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe, Spring, Texas

∎ Carol Lee Donuts, Blacksburg, Virginia

∎ Jolly Pirate Donuts, Huntington, West Virginia

How did the donut get its shape and name?

Per Delish, during the 19th century, Elizabeth Gregory of New England fried dough to send with her son on his voyage at sea. The name "doughnut" came to be after she fried the dough with nuts. Her young sailor son is attributed with giving the doughnut its shape. Legend has it that he used one of the spokes of the ship's wheel to poke a hole through the doughnut's center, allowing him to steer the ship with both hands. Now that's a clever way to snack.

What do you call a donut without a hole?

After a doughnut's center is poked out during the baking process, the leftover dough is used to create another bite sized treat ― the "donut hole."

Doughnut holes are one of Dunkin' Donuts' most popular menu items. Every year, the American doughnut chain sells more than eight hundred million of them, according to Dunkin's website. "Munchkins" are available in quantities of 3, 5, 10, 25, and 50 and are served in the following flavors: glazed old fashioned, glazed chocolate, old fashioned, jelly, cinnamon, and powdered. Calorie counters may want to take note of this fun nutrition fact: approximately five cake munchkins is equal to one cake donut while a little under five yeast munchkins is equal to one yeast donut.

