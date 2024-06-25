'Upscale amenities, traditional finishes': Colonial mansion with horse barn sells for $1.8M in Bath. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township as the top seller for week of April 22, 2024, with a price of $1,800,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage and Medina counties can be found be found below.

  • 3730 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath Township, $1,800,000

  • 2287 Wellington Cir, Hudson, $1,265,000

  • 3575 Peninsula Dr, Coventry Township, $960,000

  • 7797 Alexandra Dr, Hudson, $750,000

  • 211 S Bay Dr, New Franklin, $710,000

  • 69 Harvester Dr, Copley Township, $691,000

  • 4231 Knollbrook Dr, Norton, $635,000

  • 1161 Koons Rd, Green, $561,000

  • 2412 Victoria Pkwy, Hudson, $560,000

  • 305 Kilbourne Dr, Hudson, $530,000

  • 2001 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000

  • 1989 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000

  • 1553 Jennifer Dr, Twinsburg, $511,000

  • 7524 Crown Point Dr, Hudson, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Bath home on Yellow Creek Road was built in 2006 on a 13.17-acre lot. At 9,270 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

This Colonial style "manor estate" located in a wooded area of Bath Township, personifies the "perfect blend of upscale amenities and traditional finishes," according to the listing.

Upon entering through the foyer, you can see archways leading to different rooms. One of them is the formal dining room that boasts crown molding, hardwood floors and two sets of French doors that go out to a covered porch.

The great room shows off a beamed ceiling in a coffered pattern and a stone fireplace with French doors on either side that go out to the back patio. There's also a wall of built-ins that can be used as an entertainment center.

As seen in photos, there's a library also located on the first floor with wood walls with wainscoting, dental crown molding, built-ins, a brick fireplace that's wood-burning and a cozy window seat. Not to mention a pocket door that leads to a parlor with a wet bar, refrigerator and access to the screened-in porch, the listing states.

The kitchen is "state-of-the-art," featuring stainless steel appliances including Wolf double ovens including six gas burners, double dishwashers, Subzero side-by-side refrigerator and freezer (built-in to look like the cabinetry), a center island with room for three or four seats, an eat-in area with a room for an eight-seat dining set and a hall of pantry closets, the listing notes. Not to mention all the windows for natural light and the beams on the ceiling, as seen in photos.

The main floor is rounded out with a butler's pantry, a large laundry room with lots of counter space and a center island, and two half bathrooms.

'It's magic': Modern Bath home on nearly 20 acres along Yellow Creek for sale for $4.299M

On the second floor, the primary suite is highlighted by a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The en suite bathroom includes two separate vanities, a jetted tub, walk-shower with dual sprays, a "bedroom-sized closet" and French doors that lead out to a balcony porch, the listing notes.

There are three more bedrooms on the second level, one with an en suite bathroom while the other two share a jack-and-jill. There's also a second laundry room on the second floor, the listing states.

On the third floor, there's a multi-purpose room with skylights and stairs up to the observation perch, according to the listing.

The finished lower level is made for entertaining with a bar and seating area fit for a restaurant, a second living room with a massive stone fireplace, a rec area, an office space and a full bathroom.

Outside, the home has a front wrap-around covered deck as well as a horse barn with stalls. Not to mention an outdoor covered porch with a fireplace and gas heater.

See photos here.

