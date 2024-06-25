'Upscale amenities, traditional finishes': Colonial mansion with horse barn sells for $1.8M in Bath. See inside
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township as the top seller for week of April 22, 2024, with a price of $1,800,000.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage and Medina counties can be found be found below.
3730 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath Township, $1,800,000
2287 Wellington Cir, Hudson, $1,265,000
3575 Peninsula Dr, Coventry Township, $960,000
7797 Alexandra Dr, Hudson, $750,000
211 S Bay Dr, New Franklin, $710,000
69 Harvester Dr, Copley Township, $691,000
4231 Knollbrook Dr, Norton, $635,000
1161 Koons Rd, Green, $561,000
2412 Victoria Pkwy, Hudson, $560,000
305 Kilbourne Dr, Hudson, $530,000
2001 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000
1989 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000
1553 Jennifer Dr, Twinsburg, $511,000
7524 Crown Point Dr, Hudson, $500,000
According to Realtor.com, the Bath home on Yellow Creek Road was built in 2006 on a 13.17-acre lot. At 9,270 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.
This Colonial style "manor estate" located in a wooded area of Bath Township, personifies the "perfect blend of upscale amenities and traditional finishes," according to the listing.
Upon entering through the foyer, you can see archways leading to different rooms. One of them is the formal dining room that boasts crown molding, hardwood floors and two sets of French doors that go out to a covered porch.
The great room shows off a beamed ceiling in a coffered pattern and a stone fireplace with French doors on either side that go out to the back patio. There's also a wall of built-ins that can be used as an entertainment center.
As seen in photos, there's a library also located on the first floor with wood walls with wainscoting, dental crown molding, built-ins, a brick fireplace that's wood-burning and a cozy window seat. Not to mention a pocket door that leads to a parlor with a wet bar, refrigerator and access to the screened-in porch, the listing states.
The kitchen is "state-of-the-art," featuring stainless steel appliances including Wolf double ovens including six gas burners, double dishwashers, Subzero side-by-side refrigerator and freezer (built-in to look like the cabinetry), a center island with room for three or four seats, an eat-in area with a room for an eight-seat dining set and a hall of pantry closets, the listing notes. Not to mention all the windows for natural light and the beams on the ceiling, as seen in photos.
The main floor is rounded out with a butler's pantry, a large laundry room with lots of counter space and a center island, and two half bathrooms.
On the second floor, the primary suite is highlighted by a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The en suite bathroom includes two separate vanities, a jetted tub, walk-shower with dual sprays, a "bedroom-sized closet" and French doors that lead out to a balcony porch, the listing notes.
There are three more bedrooms on the second level, one with an en suite bathroom while the other two share a jack-and-jill. There's also a second laundry room on the second floor, the listing states.
On the third floor, there's a multi-purpose room with skylights and stairs up to the observation perch, according to the listing.
The finished lower level is made for entertaining with a bar and seating area fit for a restaurant, a second living room with a massive stone fireplace, a rec area, an office space and a full bathroom.
Outside, the home has a front wrap-around covered deck as well as a horse barn with stalls. Not to mention an outdoor covered porch with a fireplace and gas heater.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
451 W Waterloo Rd, $110,000
477 Letchworth Dr, $235,000
1033 Chandler Ave, $118,500
1088 Ellsworth Dr, $207,000
1804 Springfield Center Rd, $184,000
1592 Pilgrim St, $75,000
1040 Neptune Ave, $89,000
1295 Sevilla Ave, $40,000
773 Silvercrest Ave, $85,000
831 Huber St, $60,000
550 Mohican Ave, $110,500
parcel 6764607 E Buchtel Ave, $2,270
1007 Chalker St, $63,000
1316 Orlando Ave, $93,750
2226 SW 26th St, $124,500
1010 Georgia Ave, $82,000
740 Inman St, $58,000
99 Westwood Ave, $145,000
1698 Sunset Ave, $70,900
parcel 6758655 E Lowell Ave, $100,000
486 St Leger Ave, $123,000
456 Allyn St, $280,000
2210 Savoy Rd, $162,500
126 Westmoreland Ter, $115,000
845 Iredell St, $73,000
468 Douglas St, $210,000
488 Strader Rd, $230,000
354 Dorset St, $165,000
422 Pauline Ave, $190,000
123 Meadowcroft Dr, $415,000
696 Thayer St, $115,500
1288 Easton Dr, $62,000
465 S Rhodes Ave, $209,900
1169 Princeton St, $119,000
1034 Woodward Ave, $140,000
805 Utica Ave, $33,000
2331 E Market St. Unit 201-G, $33,000
1144 Dietz Ave, $50,500
1022 Packard Dr, $140,000
617 Alaho St, $184,900
886 Hardesty Blvd, $62,000
1023 N Howard St, $100,000
1008 E Crosier St, $30,000
766 Bridge Rd, $228,000
80 Devon Ln, $140,000
1892 SW 17th St, $37,500
411 Lindenwood Ave, $90,000
1453 Burkhardt Ave, $116,000
627 Arden Pl, $65,000
435 Wildwood Ave, $139,000
1921 Flint Ave, $107,000
1036 Neptune Ave, $20,000
92 Wayne Ave, $165,796
27 Borton Ave, $370,000
1050 Kingswood Dr, $475,000
534 Overwood Dr, $256,002
167 Evergreen Cir, $122,900
2132 SW 6th St, $43,000
852 Hampton Ridge Dr, $198,900
614 Hallie Ave, $84,900
1410 Geneva Ave, $123,000
970 & 972 Concord Ave, $151,000
1328 Alphada Ave, $119,000
1033 Reed Ave, $99,999
99 Stull Ave, $110,000
747 Chitty Ave, $220,000
683 Greenwood Ave, $125,000
916 Donald Ave, $85,000
1638 Woods Rd, $215,000
509 Beacon St, $99,000
23 W Mapledale Ave, $135,000
1260 Childs Ave, $42,500
1080 Delia Ave, $99,000
1197 7th Ave, $65,000
1484 Hite St, $98,000
1276 Tonawanda Ave, $80,500
2518 SW 27th St, $40,000
843 Saxon Ave, $50,000
parcel 6809560 Sullivan Ave, $85,000
1572 Diagonal Rd, $99,000
1225 Neptune Ave, $113,500
340 Crosby St, $126,900
99 High Grove Blvd, $169,900
1223 Clifton Ave, $140,000
2045 Eastlawn Ave, $85,000
Barberton
203 Yonker St, $153,000
25 Goodrich Ave, $45,000
536 Austin Dr, $130,500
1119 Prospect St, $10,978
353 Glenn St, $172,000
1457 Wilsonway Dr, $170,000
314 W Heatherwood Dr, $191,000
223 Taylor Rd, $143,000
1080 Shannon Ave, $106,000
Bath Township
3730 Yellow Creek Rd, $1,800,000
578 Sun Valley Dr, $345,000
Clinton Village
7811 S 2nd Ave, $30,574
7959 Cleveland Massillon Rd, $150,000
Copley Township
69 Harvester Dr, $691,000
3570 S Sunnyfield Dr, $335,000
1370 Milan Ave, $139,000
2594 Kibler Rd, $140,000
Coventry Township
3575 Peninsula Dr, $960,000
4527 & 4529 Lenty Rd, $53,900
Cuyahoga Falls City
1414 Myrtle Ave, $110,000
1543 18th St, $249,900
317 Morrison Ave, $195,000
2876 10th St, $115,000
2598 24th St, $162,000
1402 Murray St, $191,000
2483 8th St, $208,000
1350 Meriline St, $102,000
1984 Kelsey Dr, $237,500
2450 17th St, $179,000
631 Insande Ave, $137,500
4045 North Steels Cir, $306,000
252 Ravenshollow Dr, $405,000
Fairlawn City
1019 Bunker Dr, $237,170
3800 Rosemont Blvd, $215,000
140 W Grayling Dr, $287,500
Green City
1385 Hightower Dr, $315,000
3874 April Dr, $382,000
267 Magua Dr, $265,000
1008 Dalby Cir, $488,300
2993 Graybill Rd, $169,000
1161 Koons Rd, $561,000
5291 S Arlington Rd, $349,900
parcel 2809485 Clement Ave, $415,000
3275 Myersville Rd, $350,000
2431 Island Dr, $150,500
Hudson
7797 Alexandra Dr, $750,000
274 E Streetsboro St, $342,000
734 Barlow Rd, $110,000
7524 Crown Point Dr, $500,000
2412 Victoria Pkwy, $560,000
2287 Wellington Cir, $1,265,000
305 Kilbourne Dr, $530,000
Lakemore Village
3292 Stafford Dr, $68,000
3277 Stafford Dr, $68,000
2643 Monroe St, $153,000
Macedonia City
671 Arbor Trails Dr, $351,000
804 Glendale Ct, $330,000
309 Spruce Hill Dr, $418,485
772 Northbridge Ct, $300,100
9128 Seminole Ln, $340,000
8931 Spruce Hill Dr, $434,615
Mogadore Village
3840 Mogadore Rd, $100,000
124 Joel Dr, $245,000
3822 Herbert St, $210,000
New Franklin
6811 Kepler Rd, $185,000
38 Clement Ave, $415,000
2001 Rheam Rd, $515,000
1989 Rheam Rd, $515,000
4987 Peggy Ann Dr, $177,000
211 S Bay Dr, $710,000
6224 Cleveland Massillon Rd, $90,000
Northfield Cwnter Township
215 Butternut Ln, $270,000
Northfield Village
233 May Ave, $128,900
Norton
4231 Knollbrook Dr, $635,000
3710 Strawboard Ave, $340,000
3699 Kirkham Dr, $64,161
3754 Bradley Rd, $350,205
4047 Wadsworth Rd, $199,000
2723 Baker Dr, $290,815
3660 Clubview Dr, $65,838
2707 Baker Dr, l51,511
911 N Summit Rd, $115,000
3767 Morrill Dr, $345,960
Richfield Township
3556 Scotswood Cir, $462,500
3478 Scotswood Cir, $266,000
Sagamore Hills Township
951 Canyon View Rd, $165,000
804 Timberline Trl, $319,000
6290 Greenwood Pkwy, $129,800
8610 Countryside Dr, $455,000
6310 Greenwood Pkwy, $145,000
1137 Hawthorne Dr, $122,500
8785 Stuart Ln, $307,500
Silver Lake Village
3113 Mayfield Rd, $375,000
Springfield Township
3176 Sherbrook Dr, $157,000
1915 Pickle Rd, $48,000
1386 Krumroy Rd, $130,000
3039 Shelburn Ave, $145,000
parcel 5106210 Overlook Dr, $240,000
parcel 5108626 Woods Rd, $215,000
2089 Krumroy Rd, $210,000
2583 Biscayne Dr, $257,000
1595 Ambre Dr, $145,000
2961 Farmdale Rd, $287,000
526 Howard Ave, $137,000
2133 Portage Line Rd, $230,000
269 Karson Dr, $274,000
parcel 5102921 Howard Ave, $137,000
Stow
3693 Fishcreek Rd, $179,000
4574 Fishcreek Rd, $300,000
2474 Silver Springs Dr, $325,000
1872 Lillian Rd, $175,000
3040 Wexford Blvd, $311,000
4906 Independence Cir, $175,000
413 Treeside Dr, $312,000
Tallmadge
30 N Washburn Rd, $434,390
17 Brewster Dr, $408,230
300 Cherry Ridge, $93,900
572 Evergreen Dr, $364,500
43 N Washburn Rd, $335,710
59 Northwood Ln, $345,000
75 Benjamin Way, $408,690
572 Evergreen Dr, $364,500
1062 Hillcrest Dr, $325,000
Twinsburg
1453 Iris Glen Dr, $258,000
12206 Waywood Dr, $380,000
1553 Jennifer Dr, $511,000
1053 Waldo Way, $420,000
Twinsburg Township
2898 Trisch Cir, $406,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
6915 Clark, $344,900
Aurora
380 River Glen, $706,000
470 N Chillicothe, $951,000
840 Club Dr W, $410,000
235 Pleasant View Dr, $127,000
810 Dipper Ln, $375,750
860 Club Dr W, $410,000
12200 Chamberlain, $305,000
Bedford
5225 St Rt 82, $256,000
Garrettsville
10211 Nichols, $120,000
9808 St Rt 88, $349,900
Kent
124 Elm W, $183,000
1580 Artemis Dr, $195,000
217 Crain, $335,000
4957 Sherman Wood, $395,000
1800 Honeychuck Ln, $71,000
Mantua
10129 Diagonal Rd, $370,000
10200 Stamm, $260,000
Mogadore
431 Manning, $400,000
1225 Catherine, $285,000
4500 Ledge Ct, $50,000
1121 Doralee, $368,500
1461 Polen Ave N, $245,000
1178 Sweetbriar, $250,000
North Benton
parcel 08-035-10-00-081-000 $80,000
parcel 08-035-10-00-082-000 $80,000
parcel 08-035-10-00-084-000 $80,000
parcel 08-035-10-00-083-000 $80,000
Ravenna
1300 Main E, $290,000
120 Scranton, $170,000
7687 Infirmary, $581,250
6755 St Rt 5, $415,000
6742 Garfield Rd, $165,000
4058 Webb Rd, $230,000
6372 Newton Falls, $150,000
Rootstown
3949 Marsh Creek Ln, $215,000
Stow
1003 Ravenna, $125,000
4166 Eberly Rd, $205,000
Streetsboro
1629 Flannery Ct, $427,000
8520 Raya Ln, $450,000
Sugarbush Knoll
1475 Lake Martin, $315,000
Uniontown
parcel 36-049-00-00-031-009 $145,580
Windham
9725 Grove Ct, $2,500
9818 Blanton, $170,000
MEDINA COUNTY
Brunswick
4635 Persimmon Ln, $328,000
4646 Pebble Creek Pass, $264,000
4455 Edgeview Trl, $438,280
4394 Chaseline Ridge, $615,000
4667 Ruby Ln, $360,000
678 Memory Ln, $377,000
1442 Pearl Rd, $100,000
3978 Canterbury Dr, $325,000
1498 Augusta Ave, $415,000
4360 Inner Circle Dr, $80,000
4253 Bennington Blvd Unit 13-E, $148,000
3509 Shovee Ct, $340,000
4489 Lockmoor Ln, $285,000
Chippewa Lake
parcel 020-10D-35-049 $92,000
Hinckley
parcel 016-03D-10-022 Jacklin Rd, $175,000
parcel 016-03D-09-042 Skyline Dr, $175,000
parcel 016-03D-09-041 Skyline Dr, $175,000
parcel 016-03D-09-043 Skyline Dr, $175,000
parcel 016-03D-09-040 Jacklin Rd (R), $175,000
parcel 016-03D-10-023 Jacklin Rd, $175,000
parcel 016-03D-10-021 Jacklin Rd, $175,000
1015 Skyland Falls Blvd, $225,000
1742 Jacklin Rd, $175,000
Homerville
7696 Firestone Rd, $289,900
Litchfield
parcel 024-04B-17-039 Vandemark Rd, $100,000
3079 Vandemark Rd, $80,000
Lodi
752 Whisper Creek Ln, $52,500
751 Whisper Creek Ln, $299,235
Medina
977 Pheasant Run Dr, $215,000
5794 Paula Ct, $446,655
70 High Point Dr Unit 80, $209,700
parcel 030-11A-03-011 Wadsworth Rd, $12,000
5786 Paula Ct, $448,220
412 W Washington St, $470,000
3828 Foskett Rd, $290,000
639 Seeley Dr, $420,000
4997 Bambeck Rd, $610,000
321 N Broadway St, $162,000
5345 Lance Rd, $401,500
2886 Sunburst Dr, $447,500
6225 Hollow Ln, $348,000
950 Shorewood Dr, $302,500
520 Ridge Dr, $277,500
302 N Court St, $462,800
Seville
5052 Catawba Place Ln, $355,000
571 Swan Dr, $59,750
Valley City
7302 Dunphys Way, $650,000
1428 Trillium Ln, $834,079
Wadsworth
349 Simcox St, $91,520
129 Summit St, $197,000
228 Pheasant Run, $530,000
752 Lynnes Cove, $416,500
187 Valley View Dr, $212,000
8421 Hartman Rd, $154,700
221 East St, $100,000
145 N Avon Ave, $164,075
