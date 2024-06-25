'Upscale amenities, traditional finishes': Colonial mansion with horse barn sells for $1.8M in Bath. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Bath Township as the top seller for week of April 22, 2024, with a price of $1,800,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage and Medina counties can be found be found below.

3730 Yellow Creek Rd, Bath Township, $1,800,000

2287 Wellington Cir, Hudson, $1,265,000

3575 Peninsula Dr, Coventry Township, $960,000

7797 Alexandra Dr, Hudson, $750,000

211 S Bay Dr, New Franklin, $710,000

69 Harvester Dr, Copley Township, $691,000

4231 Knollbrook Dr, Norton, $635,000

1161 Koons Rd, Green, $561,000

2412 Victoria Pkwy, Hudson, $560,000

305 Kilbourne Dr, Hudson, $530,000

2001 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000

1989 Rheam Rd, New Franklin, $515,000

1553 Jennifer Dr, Twinsburg, $511,000

7524 Crown Point Dr, Hudson, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Bath home on Yellow Creek Road was built in 2006 on a 13.17-acre lot. At 9,270 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

This Colonial style "manor estate" located in a wooded area of Bath Township, personifies the "perfect blend of upscale amenities and traditional finishes," according to the listing.

Upon entering through the foyer, you can see archways leading to different rooms. One of them is the formal dining room that boasts crown molding, hardwood floors and two sets of French doors that go out to a covered porch.

The great room shows off a beamed ceiling in a coffered pattern and a stone fireplace with French doors on either side that go out to the back patio. There's also a wall of built-ins that can be used as an entertainment center.

As seen in photos, there's a library also located on the first floor with wood walls with wainscoting, dental crown molding, built-ins, a brick fireplace that's wood-burning and a cozy window seat. Not to mention a pocket door that leads to a parlor with a wet bar, refrigerator and access to the screened-in porch, the listing states.

The kitchen is "state-of-the-art," featuring stainless steel appliances including Wolf double ovens including six gas burners, double dishwashers, Subzero side-by-side refrigerator and freezer (built-in to look like the cabinetry), a center island with room for three or four seats, an eat-in area with a room for an eight-seat dining set and a hall of pantry closets, the listing notes. Not to mention all the windows for natural light and the beams on the ceiling, as seen in photos.

The main floor is rounded out with a butler's pantry, a large laundry room with lots of counter space and a center island, and two half bathrooms.

On the second floor, the primary suite is highlighted by a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The en suite bathroom includes two separate vanities, a jetted tub, walk-shower with dual sprays, a "bedroom-sized closet" and French doors that lead out to a balcony porch, the listing notes.

There are three more bedrooms on the second level, one with an en suite bathroom while the other two share a jack-and-jill. There's also a second laundry room on the second floor, the listing states.

On the third floor, there's a multi-purpose room with skylights and stairs up to the observation perch, according to the listing.

The finished lower level is made for entertaining with a bar and seating area fit for a restaurant, a second living room with a massive stone fireplace, a rec area, an office space and a full bathroom.

Outside, the home has a front wrap-around covered deck as well as a horse barn with stalls. Not to mention an outdoor covered porch with a fireplace and gas heater.

See photos here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

451 W Waterloo Rd, $110,000

477 Letchworth Dr, $235,000

1033 Chandler Ave, $118,500

1088 Ellsworth Dr, $207,000

1804 Springfield Center Rd, $184,000

1592 Pilgrim St, $75,000

1040 Neptune Ave, $89,000

1295 Sevilla Ave, $40,000

773 Silvercrest Ave, $85,000

831 Huber St, $60,000

550 Mohican Ave, $110,500

parcel 6764607 E Buchtel Ave, $2,270

1007 Chalker St, $63,000

1316 Orlando Ave, $93,750

2226 SW 26th St, $124,500

1010 Georgia Ave, $82,000

740 Inman St, $58,000

99 Westwood Ave, $145,000

1698 Sunset Ave, $70,900

parcel 6758655 E Lowell Ave, $100,000

486 St Leger Ave, $123,000

456 Allyn St, $280,000

2210 Savoy Rd, $162,500

126 Westmoreland Ter, $115,000

845 Iredell St, $73,000

468 Douglas St, $210,000

488 Strader Rd, $230,000

354 Dorset St, $165,000

422 Pauline Ave, $190,000

123 Meadowcroft Dr, $415,000

696 Thayer St, $115,500

1288 Easton Dr, $62,000

465 S Rhodes Ave, $209,900

1169 Princeton St, $119,000

1034 Woodward Ave, $140,000

805 Utica Ave, $33,000

2331 E Market St. Unit 201-G, $33,000

1144 Dietz Ave, $50,500

1022 Packard Dr, $140,000

617 Alaho St, $184,900

886 Hardesty Blvd, $62,000

1023 N Howard St, $100,000

1008 E Crosier St, $30,000

1288 Easton Dr, $67,000

766 Bridge Rd, $228,000

80 Devon Ln, $140,000

1892 SW 17th St, $37,500

411 Lindenwood Ave, $90,000

1453 Burkhardt Ave, $116,000

627 Arden Pl, $65,000

435 Wildwood Ave, $139,000

1921 Flint Ave, $107,000

1036 Neptune Ave, $20,000

92 Wayne Ave, $165,796

27 Borton Ave, $370,000

1050 Kingswood Dr, $475,000

534 Overwood Dr, $256,002

167 Evergreen Cir, $122,900

2132 SW 6th St, $43,000

852 Hampton Ridge Dr, $198,900

614 Hallie Ave, $84,900

1410 Geneva Ave, $123,000

970 & 972 Concord Ave, $151,000

1328 Alphada Ave, $119,000

1033 Reed Ave, $99,999

99 Stull Ave, $110,000

747 Chitty Ave, $220,000

683 Greenwood Ave, $125,000

916 Donald Ave, $85,000

1638 Woods Rd, $215,000

509 Beacon St, $99,000

23 W Mapledale Ave, $135,000

1260 Childs Ave, $42,500

1080 Delia Ave, $99,000

1197 7th Ave, $65,000

1484 Hite St, $98,000

1276 Tonawanda Ave, $80,500

2518 SW 27th St, $40,000

843 Saxon Ave, $50,000

parcel 6809560 Sullivan Ave, $85,000

1572 Diagonal Rd, $99,000

1225 Neptune Ave, $113,500

340 Crosby St, $126,900

99 High Grove Blvd, $169,900

1223 Clifton Ave, $140,000

2045 Eastlawn Ave, $85,000

Barberton

203 Yonker St, $153,000

25 Goodrich Ave, $45,000

536 Austin Dr, $130,500

353 Glenn St, $172,000

1457 Wilsonway Dr, $170,000

314 W Heatherwood Dr, $191,000

223 Taylor Rd, $143,000

1080 Shannon Ave, $106,000

Bath Township

3730 Yellow Creek Rd, $1,800,000

578 Sun Valley Dr, $345,000

Clinton Village

7811 S 2nd Ave, $30,574

7959 Cleveland Massillon Rd, $150,000

Copley Township

69 Harvester Dr, $691,000

3570 S Sunnyfield Dr, $335,000

1370 Milan Ave, $139,000

2594 Kibler Rd, $140,000

Coventry Township

3575 Peninsula Dr, $960,000

4527 & 4529 Lenty Rd, $53,900

Cuyahoga Falls City

1414 Myrtle Ave, $110,000

1543 18th St, $249,900

317 Morrison Ave, $195,000

2876 10th St, $115,000

2598 24th St, $162,000

1402 Murray St, $191,000

2483 8th St, $208,000

1350 Meriline St, $102,000

1984 Kelsey Dr, $237,500

2450 17th St, $179,000

631 Insande Ave, $137,500

4045 North Steels Cir, $306,000

252 Ravenshollow Dr, $405,000

Fairlawn City

1019 Bunker Dr, $237,170

3800 Rosemont Blvd, $215,000

140 W Grayling Dr, $287,500

Green City

1385 Hightower Dr, $315,000

3874 April Dr, $382,000

267 Magua Dr, $265,000

1008 Dalby Cir, $488,300

2993 Graybill Rd, $169,000

1161 Koons Rd, $561,000

5291 S Arlington Rd, $349,900

parcel 2809485 Clement Ave, $415,000

3275 Myersville Rd, $350,000

2431 Island Dr, $150,500

Hudson

7797 Alexandra Dr, $750,000

274 E Streetsboro St, $342,000

734 Barlow Rd, $110,000

7524 Crown Point Dr, $500,000

2412 Victoria Pkwy, $560,000

2287 Wellington Cir, $1,265,000

305 Kilbourne Dr, $530,000

Lakemore Village

3292 Stafford Dr, $68,000

3277 Stafford Dr, $68,000

2643 Monroe St, $153,000

Macedonia City

671 Arbor Trails Dr, $351,000

804 Glendale Ct, $330,000

309 Spruce Hill Dr, $418,485

772 Northbridge Ct, $300,100

9128 Seminole Ln, $340,000

8931 Spruce Hill Dr, $434,615

Mogadore Village

3840 Mogadore Rd, $100,000

124 Joel Dr, $245,000

3822 Herbert St, $210,000

New Franklin

6811 Kepler Rd, $185,000

38 Clement Ave, $415,000

2001 Rheam Rd, $515,000

1989 Rheam Rd, $515,000

4987 Peggy Ann Dr, $177,000

211 S Bay Dr, $710,000

6224 Cleveland Massillon Rd, $90,000

Northfield Cwnter Township

215 Butternut Ln, $270,000

Northfield Village

233 May Ave, $128,900

Norton

4231 Knollbrook Dr, $635,000

3710 Strawboard Ave, $340,000

3699 Kirkham Dr, $64,161

3754 Bradley Rd, $350,205

4047 Wadsworth Rd, $199,000

2723 Baker Dr, $290,815

3660 Clubview Dr, $65,838

2707 Baker Dr, l51,511

911 N Summit Rd, $115,000

3767 Morrill Dr, $345,960

Richfield Township

3556 Scotswood Cir, $462,500

3478 Scotswood Cir, $266,000

Sagamore Hills Township

951 Canyon View Rd, $165,000

804 Timberline Trl, $319,000

6290 Greenwood Pkwy, $129,800

8610 Countryside Dr, $455,000

6310 Greenwood Pkwy, $145,000

1137 Hawthorne Dr, $122,500

8785 Stuart Ln, $307,500

Silver Lake Village

3113 Mayfield Rd, $375,000

Springfield Township

3176 Sherbrook Dr, $157,000

1915 Pickle Rd, $48,000

1386 Krumroy Rd, $130,000

3039 Shelburn Ave, $145,000

parcel 5106210 Overlook Dr, $240,000

parcel 5108626 Woods Rd, $215,000

2089 Krumroy Rd, $210,000

2583 Biscayne Dr, $257,000

1595 Ambre Dr, $145,000

2961 Farmdale Rd, $287,000

526 Howard Ave, $137,000

2133 Portage Line Rd, $230,000

269 Karson Dr, $274,000

parcel 5102921 Howard Ave, $137,000

Stow

3693 Fishcreek Rd, $179,000

4574 Fishcreek Rd, $300,000

2474 Silver Springs Dr, $325,000

1872 Lillian Rd, $175,000

3040 Wexford Blvd, $311,000

4906 Independence Cir, $175,000

413 Treeside Dr, $312,000

Tallmadge

30 N Washburn Rd, $434,390

17 Brewster Dr, $408,230

300 Cherry Ridge, $93,900

572 Evergreen Dr, $364,500

43 N Washburn Rd, $335,710

59 Northwood Ln, $345,000

75 Benjamin Way, $408,690

572 Evergreen Dr, $364,500

1062 Hillcrest Dr, $325,000

Twinsburg

1453 Iris Glen Dr, $258,000

12206 Waywood Dr, $380,000

1553 Jennifer Dr, $511,000

1053 Waldo Way, $420,000

Twinsburg Township

2898 Trisch Cir, $406,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

6915 Clark, $344,900

Aurora

380 River Glen, $706,000

470 N Chillicothe, $951,000

840 Club Dr W, $410,000

235 Pleasant View Dr, $127,000

810 Dipper Ln, $375,750

860 Club Dr W, $410,000

12200 Chamberlain, $305,000

Bedford

5225 St Rt 82, $256,000

Garrettsville

10211 Nichols, $120,000

9808 St Rt 88, $349,900

Kent

124 Elm W, $183,000

1580 Artemis Dr, $195,000

217 Crain, $335,000

4957 Sherman Wood, $395,000

1800 Honeychuck Ln, $71,000

Mantua

10129 Diagonal Rd, $370,000

10200 Stamm, $260,000

Mogadore

431 Manning, $400,000

1225 Catherine, $285,000

4500 Ledge Ct, $50,000

1121 Doralee, $368,500

1461 Polen Ave N, $245,000

1178 Sweetbriar, $250,000

North Benton

parcel 08-035-10-00-081-000 $80,000

parcel 08-035-10-00-082-000 $80,000

parcel 08-035-10-00-084-000 $80,000

parcel 08-035-10-00-083-000 $80,000

Ravenna

1300 Main E, $290,000

120 Scranton, $170,000

7687 Infirmary, $581,250

6755 St Rt 5, $415,000

6742 Garfield Rd, $165,000

4058 Webb Rd, $230,000

6372 Newton Falls, $150,000

Rootstown

3949 Marsh Creek Ln, $215,000

Stow

1003 Ravenna, $125,000

4166 Eberly Rd, $205,000

Streetsboro

1629 Flannery Ct, $427,000

8520 Raya Ln, $450,000

Sugarbush Knoll

1475 Lake Martin, $315,000

Uniontown

parcel 36-049-00-00-031-009 $145,580

Windham

9725 Grove Ct, $2,500

9818 Blanton, $170,000

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

4635 Persimmon Ln, $328,000

4646 Pebble Creek Pass, $264,000

4455 Edgeview Trl, $438,280

4394 Chaseline Ridge, $615,000

4667 Ruby Ln, $360,000

678 Memory Ln, $377,000

1442 Pearl Rd, $100,000

3978 Canterbury Dr, $325,000

1498 Augusta Ave, $415,000

4360 Inner Circle Dr, $80,000

4253 Bennington Blvd Unit 13-E, $148,000

3509 Shovee Ct, $340,000

4489 Lockmoor Ln, $285,000

Chippewa Lake

parcel 020-10D-35-049 $92,000

Hinckley

parcel 016-03D-10-022 Jacklin Rd, $175,000

parcel 016-03D-09-042 Skyline Dr, $175,000

parcel 016-03D-09-041 Skyline Dr, $175,000

parcel 016-03D-09-043 Skyline Dr, $175,000

parcel 016-03D-09-040 Jacklin Rd (R), $175,000

parcel 016-03D-10-023 Jacklin Rd, $175,000

parcel 016-03D-10-021 Jacklin Rd, $175,000

1015 Skyland Falls Blvd, $225,000

1742 Jacklin Rd, $175,000

Homerville

7696 Firestone Rd, $289,900

Litchfield

parcel 024-04B-17-039 Vandemark Rd, $100,000

3079 Vandemark Rd, $80,000

Lodi

752 Whisper Creek Ln, $52,500

751 Whisper Creek Ln, $299,235

Medina

977 Pheasant Run Dr, $215,000

5794 Paula Ct, $446,655

70 High Point Dr Unit 80, $209,700

parcel 030-11A-03-011 Wadsworth Rd, $12,000

5786 Paula Ct, $448,220

412 W Washington St, $470,000

3828 Foskett Rd, $290,000

639 Seeley Dr, $420,000

4997 Bambeck Rd, $610,000

321 N Broadway St, $162,000

5345 Lance Rd, $401,500

2886 Sunburst Dr, $447,500

6225 Hollow Ln, $348,000

950 Shorewood Dr, $302,500

520 Ridge Dr, $277,500

302 N Court St, $462,800

Seville

5052 Catawba Place Ln, $355,000

571 Swan Dr, $59,750

Valley City

7302 Dunphys Way, $650,000

1428 Trillium Ln, $834,079

Wadsworth

349 Simcox St, $91,520

129 Summit St, $197,000

228 Pheasant Run, $530,000

752 Lynnes Cove, $416,500

187 Valley View Dr, $212,000

8421 Hartman Rd, $154,700

221 East St, $100,000

145 N Avon Ave, $164,075

