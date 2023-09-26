UPDATED: Anniston man charged with murder in shooting

Sep. 26—An Anniston man has been charged with murder after a man died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials say.

Broderick Tee Burnett, 26, was charged with homicide in the shooting death of Donald Wayne Gooden Jr., 36. Police received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a male gunshot victim. Gooden was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the home at the 300 block of Elm Street in Anniston and was transported to RMC. He later died of those injuries, according to a news release from the Anniston Police Department.

According to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins, the shooting occurred outside the apartment, but the victim was able to make it inside where he was found. Hawkins said the victim and the suspect knew each other, but were not closely acquainted. There is no ongoing danger to the public.

APD investigated the incident and Burnett was developed as a suspect. Burnett was arrested and taken into custody Monday afternoon. Limited information is available about the situation as it is still an ongoing investigation.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.