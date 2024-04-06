UPCOMING EVENTS: Garner 42 tourney, PCMG Plant Sale, Quilter's Guild, Native Plant Society sale, Gardeners' Club of PC meeting and sale

Apr. 6—Garner 42 tournament

Garner ISD will be hosting a 42 fundraiser April 12 and 13.

The Genesis Tournament, celebrating the birthplace of 42, will be held April 12 and 13 at Garner ISD, 2222 Garner School Road.

Warm-ups begin April 12 with check-in at 6:30 p.m., with play beginning at 7 p.m. The warm-up will be a 5-game round robin with awards for the top two teams.

The championship will be played April 13, with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and play at 9:30 a.m. Format is a round robin with awards for the top two teams.

Entry fee is $65 for both days, $25 for April 12 and $40 for April 13. Proceeds benefit the Garner ISD College and Career PTECH program.

For more information, email rhallmark@garnerisd.net.

Registration can be completed online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQFN2RlCD2uqikRaRZ-WRwPHLThxECaqP_PDsEJRys7rCckQ/viewform.

Gardeners' Club of Parker County meets

The Gardeners' Club of Parker County will meet Thursday, April 11, at St Francis Church, 117 Ranch House Road at 9:30 a.m.

The program is a plant swap. Come join us, bring along a plant and swap it for another.

For more info call 817-919-6280.

Parker County Master Gardener Plant Sale

Parker County Master Gardener Plant Sale April 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive.

Proceeds benefit local Parker County horticultural and educational projects.

Bring your questions to an "Ask a Master Gardener" table.

Bring your own cart or wagon.

Payment must be cash or check only.

Learn more at www.pcmg-texas.org.

Quilter's Guild of Parker County

The Quilter's Guild of Parker County will meet in-person April 18 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks.

Each year, the Guild provides hundreds of quilts to local organizations helping Parker County residents. For this month's program we will have a Comfort Quilt Sew-in. We will be sewing from 3 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a business meeting to follow. Visitors are welcome.

To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.

PC Fairview Cemetery meeting

PC Fairview Cemetery's biannual meeting and clean-up is April 20 at 9 a.m.

Officers and board members will be elected.

Contact Melvin Davis for more info at 940-353-7160 or melvindavis1124@gmail.com.

Gardeners' Club of Parker County plant sale

The Gardeners' Club of Parker County is having a plant sale on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Ranch House Road in Willow Park.

Native Plant Society plant sale

Native Plant Society plant sale is Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Monday Trade Days.

Gardeners' Club of Parker County 50th anniversary

The Gardeners' Club is having a 50th anniversary celebration on May 9 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Ranch House Road in Willow Park.

The club invites all former members and past presidents who are still in the area to attend.