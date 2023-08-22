The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Neutral Grey" Is Simply a Must-Have

The unforgettable return of Jordan Brand's iconic Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 and Air Ship in the 2020 "New Beginnings" pack still lingers in our minds. Now, attention shifts to the upcoming fall release of the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 in the highly awaited "Neutral Grey" colorway.

Leaked images provide a sneak peek into this retro silhouette, showcasing a sharp design. Crisp white leather dominates the upper, while the minimal "Neutral Grey" hue commands focus on the Swooshes, heel overlays and Nike branding on the tongues. The Air Jordan wings logos on the heels evoke nostalgia with a subtle gray fill. For an even more authentic vintage look, aged midsoles sport a yellowed paint job, matching the coordinated "Neutral Grey" outsoles.

Set to debut on October 25 via SNKRS and select retailers, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Neutral Grey"are priced at $170 USD.

