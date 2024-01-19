Get Unstuck Now: Experts Pick the Best Tire Traction Boards of 2024



They go by many names: traction boards, traction mats, recovery tracks, recovery boards—whatever you call them, a set stashed in your vehicle can save you from a laborious (and potentially expensive) recovery. When your tires are struggling for traction in mud, snow, sand, or silt, you place these mats either in front of or behind the wheel(s), providing a grippy surface for your tires to grab onto.

Traction boards and mats, particularly some of the more aggressive ones, are mainly made with off-roaders and overlanders in mind. Nevertheless, they can be of considerable help to anyone who drives on unpaved roads or in regions that see a lot of rain or snow. I always keep a set in my Range Rover. They're especially great for urban dwellers who park on the street; some even feature built-in shovel-like ends for digging or breaking up ice or debris. I sure wish I had a set for all those times I found myself trying to free my parallel-parked car from its icy curbside prison.

Things to Consider

There are some important factors to consider in determining how much you should pay for extra traction and peace of mind. If you're planning to tackle the Baja 1000 you'll likely need some seriously knobby boards; for most of us, a more tame set of flexible mats will get the job done. Here are some other factors to think about:

Boards or Mats?

Traction boards are generally hard and heavy. They take up more storage space but because of their superior traction and durability, they're recommended for off-roaders, overlanders, and anyone who often drives their vehicle in bad weather or harsh road conditions.

Traction mats are lighter, flexible—and usually more affordable. Some even roll or fold up for more compact storage in cars and SUVs. They might be less durable over multiple uses, however.

Use

Consider whether you'll be traversing dunes and beaches, crawling through mud, or sloshing through snow and ice on streets. Perhaps you just want to keep a set in your car as backup, just in case. If you think you'll use your mats regularly, spend a bit more for durable recovery boards. If you just want to keep some peace of mind in your trunk or cargo hold, opt for flexible mats that store easily and discreetly.



Material

Traction mats and boards can be made from various materials, such as reinforced plastic, nylon, or even metal. Consider the durability, weight, and suitability of the material for your intended use.

Traction Surface

An aggressive tread design will offer better grip in sand, mud, or snow. Some higher-end traction boards and mats offer deeper lugs or even replaceable teeth you can swap in when necessary. Again, think about what you might need traction for, and how often you may need it.

Vehicle Compatibility

How are you going to tote your traction mats—stashed inside the vehicle, in the trunk or cargo hold? In your rooftop cargo carrier? Or maybe you prefer to mount them to the outside of your rig? Getting the right product for your vehicle is essential.

Also, ensure that the traction boards you choose are suitable for the size and weight of your vehicle. Most have weight limitations, and it's essential to adhere to these guidelines for optimal performance.

Durability

Consider the overall durability of the recovery boards. What are they made of? How well will they age? Will they survive more than one rescue?

Many traction boards come with hardware so they can be mounted outside of trucks and off-road rigs for easy access. Exposure to sunlight and moisture can degrade certain materials over time, so it's important to choose mats that are resistant to UV damage and the elements.

Cost

Compare the prices of different traction mats, keeping in mind that higher quality and additional features will likely come with a heftier price tag. Consider the investment as part of your overall preparedness.

Here are the Gear Team's picks for the best traction boards and mats you can buy.

Tred Pro Recovery Boards

Whenever the topic of off-road gear comes up, the letters ARB will surely follow. ARB regularly produces some of the best stuff out there for taking your vehicle off the beaten path.

The main body is made from flexible and durable nylon, while the lugs themselves comprise glass-filled resin nylon to help alleviate wear. Distinct SIPE-LOCK grooves are engineered to engage with the sipes on your tires, providing additional traction.

Interestingly, this board is directional, meaning that it has an entry and exit end so that a grippy surface can be optimized for traction. It's available in a few cool colors to best complement your rig, and ARB also offers a range of accessories for mounting and carrying.

Off-Road Traction Boards

With their 304 stainless-steel plates, these boards look rugged and offer an impressive package for an impressive price. They're made from automotive-grade polypropylene, which is flexible enough to not fracture under stress and also provides good resistance to UV rays and the elements. The strong nylon (PA 66) lugs are replaceable, and a useful T-head tool is included for replacing them.

Where these mats stand out, though, is the addition of those steel plates. We haven't seen another traction mat that offers this feature. Besides looking cool, they provide an additional layer of durability. Further, the underside has been designed to accommodate the base of a jack, providing a sturdy, solid surface. On top of all of this, you get a carrying bag, spare lugs, and leashes.

Best of all, they're also available without the stainless steel plates and in a variety of colors—for less than half the price.

Xtreme Vehicle Recovery Boards

Made in Australia, Maxtrax's Xtreme traction mats are designed with serious use in mind. The alloy lugs are all replaceable so that if you find yourself needing to get unstuck in a hurry and you damage some in the process, there's no need to worry. The lugs are also hard-anodized to protect against corrosion.

The body of the mat is made from reinforced nylon, which makes it lightweight and more resistant to stress fractures. There are built-in shovels at each end, six individual handles that ensure that you can get a firm grip from various angles, and the mats can be mounted to your vehicle using Maxtrax's own mounting pins.

Portable Tire Traction Mats

Here's proof you can still get a great deal from a reliable, brand-name manufacturer. Bunker Indust is a widely renowned name in overlanding and off-roading, and its flexible, rollable recovery mats are perfect for stashing in car trunks and SUV cargo holds. Just in case.

With metal studs on the ground side, they grip snow, sand, and mud with ease. Even better, they come with a storage bag and handy gloves for digging out. If you own a sedan or even an SUV, these might be the ideal portable traction mats for road trips to the beach, desert, or mountains.

Self Recovery Track System

A favorite among off-roaders and adventurers, ActionTrax mats feature some neat features that give them their own identity. Made using U.S.-sourced reinforced nylon, the ActionTrax's standout feature is the preinstalled metal lugs (72 in all) at each end. The metal lugs will be significantly more durable than any plastic alternative, and if they do wear out or break, they're replaceable. The coolest part of these mats, though, is that you can link them together length-wise to create a longer traction track.

There are also six large handles and serrated ends that make clearing snow and debris a bit easier.

Recovery Traction Tracks

I own a set of these X-Bull boards myself, and while they are certainly not the most premium option available, they get the job done. Made from reinforced nylon, they can be had in some funky colors. A carrying bag and mounting hardware are also included.



Having owned a set of these for a few years, I've used them several times to get myself and others out of sticky situations. They've supported the weight of Land Cruisers and Range Rovers and still live on the roof of my truck ready for another adventure.

Tire Recovery Track Pad

Constructed of UV-stabilized thermoplastic rubber (TPR) and joined by an anti-rust, galvanized, 0.15-inch steel core, these Reliancer traction mats are among the most affordable we could find—that we'd still recommend, anyway.

There are less expensive recovery mats on the market, but we wouldn't suggest putting much faith in many of them. Traction mats and recovery boards are designed to get you out of a jam when you're stuck and there's no one else around to help—so you need to be sure they'll work when you need them.

FAQs

What are traction mats?

Traction mats, also known as traction boards and recovery boards, are flat, grippy devices designed to provide traction under tires on soft surfaces, to help vehicles regain traction when stuck in soft terrains such as sand, mud, or snow.

How do I use traction boards?

To use traction boards, place them under the stuck tires in a way that allows the tire treads to grip the board's surface. Once back in your ride, slowly accelerate to let the boards assist in regaining traction and moving the vehicle.

Can traction boards damage tires or vehicles?

When used correctly, traction boards should not cause damage to tires or vehicles. It's crucial to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for usage and ensure that the boards are placed securely under the tires.

Are traction boards a replacement for a winch or tow strap?

Traction boards are a self-recovery tool and are not a direct replacement for winches or tow straps. They are most effective in situations where a vehicle is mildly stuck but can be driven out with additional traction.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing processes here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated myriad products, from SIM Racing Setups and Rooftop Cargo Carriers to Affordable Watches. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

Justin Helton

