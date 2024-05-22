The unofficial start of summer is here. Celebrate with these weekend events in Newport County

The unofficial start of summer is here and that's worth celebrating with a three-day weekend.

You may have plans to attend a cookout or travel, but there is plenty happening across Newport County to fill you calendar regardless of what you have planned.

From comedy shows to polo, making kites to plant sales there is something for everyone regardless of age.

Take a look at what's happening and start making your plans.

Rogue Island Comedy Festival

Doug Key is a Newport native and founder of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival.

Rhode Island's only comedy festival celebrates its 10th year with 13 shows Thursday through Monday, across Newport County and for the first time, Providence. Come see showcases of some of the best nationally touring comedians at seven different club and theater venues.Featured comedians include Joe DeRosa (Netflix, Comedy Central), Andy Fiori (Comedy Central, The Bonfire), Chanel Ali (MTV, Comedy Central), Daniel Simonsen (Late Night with Colbert, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner), Salma Zaky (Don't Tell Comedy) and dozens more!Venues this year include Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center, Newport; Ragged Island Brewing, Portsmouth; Top of Pelham, Newport; Rejects Beer Co., Middletown; The Quencher, Newport; Hide @ The George, Providence; and Diego’s Cantina, Middletown.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rogueislandcomedyfest.com

Rotary Club of Newport Charity Polo Match

The Rotary Club of Newport hosts its annual Newport Polo Charity Match on Saturday.

Join the Rotary Club of Newport on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the start of the summer polo season with the annual charity polo match to support the club’s scholarship fund and charitable initiatives, hosted by the Newport Polo Club.

Ready your picnic spread to join the action as top players compete in a classic 6-chukker showdown.

Admission tickets for lawn and pavilion will be sold at the gate only. Tailgate or Chalet can be reserved online and will also be sold at the gate, if available. One hundred percent of proceeds from admission ticket sales will support the Rotary Club of Newport.

The gates open at 3 p.m., rain date is Sunday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

For more information visit nptpolo.com

Newport Vineyard Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Celebrate the holiday weekend and the kickoff of Newport Vineyard's Tank Patio offering. Say "welcome" to the warm weather with friends and a full weekend of live music! Enjoy wine & beer tastings and food station bites from our farm-to-table menu. All items available a la carte from our food and beverage stations.

Newport Vineyards opens at 11 a.m. Friday through Monday and closes at 6 p.m.; 5 p.m. on Monday.

Live music will be performed Saturday through Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP, visit newportvineyards.com

Make a Kite

Make a kite at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St., on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ahead of the annual Kite Flying Day at Historic New England’s Watson Farm (held this year on Saturday, June 3, details below).

Led by JAC instructors Karen Dolmanisth and Jeanette Bradley, in collaboration with Out of the Box Studio and Gallery.

Paper for the kites will be beautifully repurposed from JAC and Out of the Box printmaking artists. All other kite building materials provided.

This is a free, family-friendly event that is open to all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit jamestownartcenter.org/events

Point Association's Annual Plant Sale

The Point Association's Annual Plant Sale will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at St. John's Church parking lot, 61 Poplar St., Newport. Annuals, perennials and herbs will be available at great prices. Master gardeners will be available to provide information and advice.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Things to do in Newport: Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27