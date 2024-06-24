UNM student’s Zozobra design selected for advertising

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A senior at UNM will have her work front and center for this year’s Zozobra burning in Santa Fe.

Jessica Knox created this poster, showing off the nine different variations of Zozobra throughout the years in honor of the 100th anniversary of the event.

“This year, since it’s the 100th anniversary of Zozobra, I created nine distinct Zozobra’s from the decade’s project, each representing a different era from Zozobra’s history,” Knox said.

Knox said the poster took about two months to create, and it’s being used on the event’s website and at ticketing locations.

“This year’s celebration is on my 21st birthday, so it’s an extra special Zozobra for me,” she said.

Knox is one of ten winners this year. This is her third time winning a part of the Zozobra artist creation contest.

