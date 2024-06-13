University of Oregon graduation schedule and speakers: How to prepare for 2024 commencement

Oregon graduates come back to their feet after the quiet portion of the song "Shout" after receiving their degrees during a commencement ceremony at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

This year, 4,783 graduates will turn their tassels during the University of Oregon's commencement ceremonies.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's celebration of the Class of 2024.

Main commencement ceremony

The 146th university-wide commencement ceremony will be held in Autzen Stadium at 9 a.m., Monday, June 17.

The main ceremony will be preceded by the annual Grand Entrance where graduates gather at the Moshofsky Plaza at 7:30 a.m. and begin walking onto the Auzten field through the West Tunnel at 8:15 a.m.

Graduates do not cross the stage to accept diplomas. Instead, there will be a conferral of degrees, with announcers recognizing each school or college and asking graduates to stand when their group is called.

Guest tickets are not required, but graduates are required to RSVP.

Autzen Stadium, as well as Matthew Knight Arena, have a clear-bag policy. Attendees are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy or medical needs. Large purses or backpacks will not be permitted.

There will be significant traffic before the main ceremony. Attendees are advised to arrive early. The stadium parking lot opens at 6:30 a.m. There will be no public parking on the UO campus on Monday.

Following the main ceremony, free shuttle buses can transport attendees from Autzen Stadium to the main campus, where they will make four stops: Matthew Knight Arena, Global Scholars Hall, Frohnmayer Music Building, and the Knight Library, before returning to Autzen. Shuttles will run continuously until 7 p.m.

Commencement keynote speaker: Sarah Mensah

Sarah Mensah is the first Black woman to lead Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand. The UO alum graduated with her degree in journalism and telecommunication and film in 1987.

Mensah was in TV news for a time after graduating but transitioned to corporate sales manager for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 90s. She has been with Nike since 2013 and was promoted to president of the Jordan Brand in 2023.

At Nike, Mensah was the first Black woman to hold the role of geography general manager and the first to serve as vice president at Nike North America, according to a UO press release.

Who are the Class of 2024?

This year's graduating Ducks earned 3,647 bachelor's degrees, 836 master's degrees, 182 doctoral degrees and 164 law degrees.

The top 10 most popular undergraduate majors were:

Business administration

Journalism

Psychology

General social science

Human physiology

Political science

Art

Economics

Sociology

Accounting

Ceremony schedule

UO will be holding a total of 40 commencement ceremonies for different schools and colleges. A full list and additional details can be found at commencement.uoregon.edu/ceremonies.

Here is the current ceremony schedule:

Friday, June 14

Lundquist College of Business PhD, MAcc, and MSF: 5 p.m.

Black Graduation Celebration: 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Lavender Graduation Celebration: 11 a.m.

Nontraditional and Military-Connected Graduation Celebration: 3 p.m.

Lundquist College of Business MBA Commencement Ceremony: 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Comparative Literature - College of Arts and Sciences: 10 a.m.

Conflict and Dispute Resolution Program: 10 a.m.

Philosophy: 10 a.m.

Psychology: 10 a.m.

School of Global Studies & Languages: 10 a.m.

Sociology: 10 a.m.

Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies: 10 a.m.

Black Studies, Native American and Indigenous Studies, Indigenous Race, and Ethnic Studies, & Latinx Studies: 1 p.m.

Classics, Humanities, Medieval, & Religious Studies: 1 p.m.

College of Design: 1 p.m.

Environmental Studies: 1 p.m.

Math: 1 p.m.

Multidisciplinary Science & Neuroscience: 1 p.m.

Political Science: 1 p.m.

Clark Honors College: 2 p.m.

Chemistry and Biochemistry: 4 p.m.

Earth Sciences: 4 p.m.

English & Folklore: 4 p.m.

Geography and Anthropology: 4 p.m.

Human Physiology: 4 p.m.

Theater Arts: 4 p.m.

Monday, June 17

University Commencement Ceremony: 9 a.m.

Biology: 1 p.m.

Cinema Studies: 1 p.m.

College of Education: 1 p.m.

General Social Science: 1 p.m.

Linguistics: 1 p.m.

Lundquist College of Business Undergraduate: 1 p.m.

School of Music and Dance: 1 p.m.

Computer Science & Data Science: 4 p.m.

Economics Commencement Ceremony - CAS: 4 p.m.

History Commencement Ceremony: 4 p.m.

Physics: 4 p.m.

School of Journalism and Communication: 4 p.m.

For more information about UO commencement, visit commencement.uoregon.edu.

