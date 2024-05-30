University of Florida's Native Plant Nursery to hold annual plant sale on campus this weekend

The University of Florida Native Plant Nursery is holding its third annual extension plant sale this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of plants from grasses to trees will be up for sale at prices ranging from $1 to $40.

This year, experts will be on hand to talk about native plants, urban landscaping, meadows, rural lands restoration, invasive species management and wildlife habitat creation.

The event will take place on UF’s main campus in Gainesville at the intersection of Hull and Mowry roads.

The UF Native Plant Nursery is run by Michael Andreu, an associate professor in UF's School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences (SFFGS), nursery manager Gage LaPierre, along with staff, instructors and volunteers from multiple areas of studies across UF’s campus.

“We will be selling more than 100 different species,” LaPierre said about the event. “Come early as plants go fast.”

The nursery began in 2020 and is dedicated to teaching, extension and research concerning native plant materials. Native plant materials are actively produced year-round for restoration and ecological enhancement work on UF-owned lands. This includes restoration of UF conservation areas and urban forests, as well as enhancement of green spaces with pollinator gardens, meadows and more. The nursery also provides space and opportunities for UF students to learn about native flora, restoration work, native landscaping, nursery operations, and gain hands-on experience in growing plant materials.

To date, the UF Native Plant Nursery has produced more than 22,000 individual plants for its restoration and enhancement projects.

The nursery space also serves as a center for interdisciplinary work and research concerning native plant materials. This includes work with the propagation of rare and or endangered native plants for research and conservation via relationships with the Florida Museum for Natural History, Department of Plant Industry, Austin Cary Forest, and the Natural Area Teaching Laboratory (NATL).

