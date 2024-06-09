United Way: Science, Scripture, philosophy explain benefits of sunsets

What is it about sunsets that are so appealing? This time of year, I am constantly snapping photos of the sunsets behind our house. Our backyard faces west, and I find it irresistible to not take a photo of a spectacular sunset. Sunsets, in fact, are the most photographed natural events in the world. Even on vacations, I am always seeking out memorable sunset photos. I have taken photos in many states, including Alaska and Hawaii. I have also captured sunsets in the Caribbean, Scandinavia and Prince Edward Island. Snapping yet another captivating sunset photo across the field behind the house this week made me wonder why sunsets are so fascinating.

Doing a little research on sunsets I found some interesting information. Wikipedia defines sunset as “the moment when the top of the sun's disk has passed the horizon.” Some people find sunsets are expressions of a lost loved one, feelings of comfort, safety and calmness. To people grieving a lost one, these sunsets symbolize the end of one's life and the start of a new journey. Sunsets take place at the end of the day, symbolizing a sense of completion and finalization. Sunsets have been called many things: “magical dusk,” “sky whispers,” “dreamy night,” “colors of evening,” “sunset reflection,” “sundown magic,” “sunset glow,” “nature's masterpiece.”

Why are sunsets so beautiful, I wondered? The vibrant colors we see at sunrise and, even more vividly, at sunset, are the result of a phenomenon called Raleigh scattering. During sunrise and sunset, light must travel through more atmospheric particles to reach us and most of the shorter blue and green wavelengths — they scatter more easily. When the sun is setting, its light must travel through the thickest part of the atmosphere. This causes more scattering to occur. As a result, longer wavelengths are reflected (red, orange and yellow), creating beautiful colors we see in the sky. Therefore, sunset colors are typically more brilliant than sunrise colors, because the evening air contains more particles than morning air.

To me, sunsets are also kind of spiritual. There are many Scriptures about sunsets, and my favorite I found is Psalm 19:6, “It rises at one end of the heavens and makes its circuit to the other; nothing is deprived of its warmth.” Each sunset seems like its own miracle. Maybe God is telling us to rest, relax, enjoy the beauty as the worries of the day melt away.

I even found an online page promoting relaxing vacations and beautiful sunsets in Malaysia. The ad promoted the benefits of sunsets. Those benefits included the following highlights:

• Stress reduction: Watching the sunset can be a great stress reliever. Research suggests that exposure to nature, especially natural light, can reduce stress and anxiety levels. Watching the sun set slowly behind the horizon can help you slow down, relax and enjoy the beauty of nature, which can help reduce your stress levels.

• Improved sleep quality: Watching the sunset can also help improve your sleep quality. Sunsets produce a red and orange light spectrum that can help regulate your circadian rhythm, also known as your body’s internal clock. This can lead to a more restful and rejuvenating night’s sleep.

• Boost your mood: Watching the sunset can also boost your mood. The act of watching the sun go down can be a calming and awe-inspiring experience that can help you feel more relaxed, present, and content. It's also a great way to appreciate the beauty of the natural world, which can help boost your overall well-being.

In my research I learned that a lover of sunsets is called an “opacarophile.” “Opacare” is Latin for dusk or sunset, and “phile” is Greek for love. Who knew there was a name for my passion for sunsets? I also came upon Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote, “Every sunset brings a promise of a new dawn.” I like the idea of a sunset putting a closure on each day with a hint of an even better day tomorrow. My work addressing complex community needs can be heavy at times. So I revel in knowing that the colors of a beautiful sunset not only shine for my personal pleasure, but the bright colors also bring promises for a better next day for everyone.

