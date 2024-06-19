The United Methodist conference made me reflect on my faith. We must join hands and hearts.

United Methodists from around the state gathered at the Annual Conference in Covington, Kentucky, last week. There were moments of celebration, frustration and a wrestling to articulate a clear identity. We still have a way to go with that one.

Listening to stories told during the conference, I thought about why I am a United Methodist. I didn’t grow up going to church, so I really like the focus on grace and how it is with us before we know it and in ways we don't anticipate. I loved how we try to balance personal holiness with social justice and keep grounded by practicing the sacraments. Best of all, we talk about an openness to embrace whomsoever God calls into our fellowship.

We are better together

Reflecting on my Christian identity sends me off toward a bigger horizon. What the world needs most of all right now is for any and everyone to come together. The challenges are too great for us to try to do it on our own—any of us.

Like Marge Piercy says in "To be of use":

“The people I love the best jump into work headfirst without dallying in the shallows and swim off with sure strokes almost out of sight.”

It reminds me of a moment that happened several summers ago in Panama City Beach, Florida. Two women heard the screams of two young boys who got caught in a rip current. No lifeguards were on duty, so they jumped in to help. Now they were stranded. A total of nine people tried to save the boys. They all got stuck.

That's when the people on the beach realized that no single person could save them. So one by one, then 10 by 10, people linked arms, forming a human chain. They made themselves into one huge super-human body and plucked those swimmers from the treacherous waters. Not one person died that day on Panama City Beach. I have come to believe that some currents are so strong that the only way to survive them is to join our bodies into one body—humanity—and do what needs to be done.

In the words of John Wesley, “If your heart is as mine, then give me your hand.”

Darren Brandon

Rev. Darren Brandon is the Senior Pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Louisville, KY.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: United Methodist conference taught me the importance of community