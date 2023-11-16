United Has Flight Deals Running All the Time on Its Website — Here's Where to Find Them

The budget travel hack we didn't know we needed.

Courtesy of United Airlines

Scoring a major flight deal could be as easy as surfing around on United Airlines' website.



Seemingly hidden, the airline has a “special flight offers” section of their website, which provides listings of discounted flights, promotions, and current fare sales. United’s route network currently operates in 300 destinations with over 4,500 daily flights, which means there can be several opportunities to save. The page can be found by navigating to the Deals tab on United’s homepage, and clicking "Current offers and promos.”



The website also has a special filter section where travelers can select their ideal origin city, departure date, and price. Recent promotions have included flights for as low as $29 or 3,000 miles.



“Check out our special flight deals, limited time sales and seasonal promotions, or get inspired by our most popular travel destinations,” the website shares with visitors.



Travel + Leisure spotted several round-trip flight deals on the site from popular United hubs including:



Before booking, travelers should be aware that the discounted prices may be fares in the Basic Economy, which can have restrictions versus a traditional Economy fare.



For travelers aged 18-21, United has a special web page for Young Travelers which can provide added savings. United also has a dedicated section that provides discounts for veterans through the Veterans Advantage discount program. The deals extend to U.S. military veterans, active duty military, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families



