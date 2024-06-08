Get a unique look at insects during Paine 'Microsculpture' exhibit, and more Oshkosh-area news in weekly dose

"Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss" is on view June 15 to Oct. 13 at the Paine in Oshkosh.

OSHKOSH – Photography by British photographer Levon Biss will be on display at the Paine Art Center and Gardens this summer.

The exhibit, "Microsculpture: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss," opens June 15 and will be on view through Oct. 13.

A news release describes the images as revealing an unexpected and often breathtaking beauty that brings to life the many intricate adaptations of an insect’s form — what entomologists call their microsculpture.

Displayed as large-scale photographic prints up to 9 feet high, the "Microsculpture" project reveals the hidden structure and beauty of insects.

Each image was created from around 8,000 individual photographs taken under strobe lights, capturing the insects in high-resolution detail.

This exhibit is from the collections of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

The Paine is at 1410 Algoma Blvd. For more information, visit thepaine.org.

EAA: AirVenture's Warbirds in Review presentation series to return, featuring veterans, aviation legends and aircraft

Oshkosh Community Band begins free summer concerts June 12

The Oshkosh Area Community Band will present a series of four concerts this summer. The free concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will be held every other Wednesday beginning June 12. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The band is directed by David Berndt.

The summer schedule is as follows:

June 12: “From the Stage and Screen,” Alberta Kimball Auditorium, 375 N. Eagle St., Oshkosh;

June 26: “Salute to America,” Alberta Kimball Auditorium;

July 10: “Jukebox Wednesday Night,” Alberta Kimball Auditorium; and

July 24: “Potpourri with Children’s Conducting Event,” The Grand Oshkosh, 100 High Ave.

The OACB Jazz Ensemble will offer a bonus concert at 7 p.m. July 29 at the Lake Shore Park Pavilion at 1875 Punhoqua St. Under the direction of Jon Basten, the band will play many jazz standards and dance tunes.

Kwik Trip coin campaign to benefit Red Cross

Kwik Trip recently announced it will host a coin canister campaign through June at all Midwest stores. The effort is part of a three-year partnership to benefit the American Red Cross.

Kwik Trip has supported the Red Cross in the past with financial gifts, supplying food and water as well as volunteer support. They also sponsor blood drives.

A news release states that the Red Cross responds to 60,000 disasters a year — many are home fires. In 2023, the Red Cross of Wisconsin responded to 760 local disasters, providing more than 3,800 people with comfort and essentials who were affected by extreme weather, historic floods, tornadoes, home fires and more.

ARPA funding: Winnebago County officials say $7 million in ARPA funding will be disbursed by the end of June

Miravida Living elects new board members, officers

Miravida Living elected new board members and officers at its annual meeting.

Joining the board for new three-year terms are Kathy Bellaire, Pastor Jan LaVake and Mary Murken.

Newly appointed officers are Jim Stapel as chairman, Mark Boettcher as vice chairman and Mary Murken as secretary.

Continuing members are Diane Langdon, Jason Lowe, Dr. Paula McNiel and Nate Olson.

Stepping down are Mark Beecher, chairman; Jamie Bonell, secretary; and Stew Rieckman.

For more information, visit miravidaliving.com.

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Levon Biss insect portraits coming to Oshkosh Paine Art Center