The Unexpected Way My Picky Eaters Surprised Me on Vacation

When eating out at amazing restaurants while away, all we ask is that our kids try something new.

Are chicken fingers and fries a staple for your kids when you go out to eat? What about mac and cheese, pasta, or grilled cheese? You're certainly not alone and I hate to say it, but they don't grow out of the picky eater phase. My kids are almost 14 years old and almost 11 years old and that's what they still order when we go out to eat.

Ordering off the kids' menu at restaurants has its advantages and disadvantages. On the upside, you know whatever they order, it's something they will eat. But on the downside, especially for my older daughter, it might not be enough food. She's pretty much outgrown the basic amount of food you get in a kids' meal. Another downside? You can't get them to try anything new! It's the same old stuff wherever you go.

On our most recent vacation to Southern California, we ate at some amazing restaurants. All we wanted was for our daughters Sydney and Clare to be adventurous and try new things. While our kids didn't branch too far outside their comfort zone, they did surprise us along the way.

One of the first things they both tried wasn't too far outside their comfort zone: In-n-Out Burger. It's a famous West Coast staple, but let's face it, it's still cheeseburgers. The little critic LOVED the burger, special sauce and all. After making a face when trying it with the sauce, the big one went back to the basics and ordered a plain cheeseburger just as she always eats it. And she loved it!

Sari Hitchins Trying In-n-Out Burger

During our lunch at Coronado Brewing Company, the adults were willing to try anything—including flights of their finest brews. The kids threw us for a bit of a loop. Out of nowhere, the older one said she really wanted corn dogs. The little one raved about her chicken Caesar salad. (Chicken Caesar salad kind of became a theme throughout the trip and I wasn't mad at it.)

I asked both girls what their favorite meal of the trip was—and they somehow both agreed on their favorites. (They never agree on anything!) Surprisingly though, at each of the restaurants they chose, they tried something new!

We had breakfast one morning at Parakeet Cafe in Coronado. First of all, everything we had there was freshly baked and delicious. While our older daughter doesn't like breakfast foods, we convinced her to try the 'Pink Crush' smoothie with strawberries, dried cranberries, apples, and pineapple. I was thrilled that she was having something with fruit in it. Of course, she also had a chocolate croissant, but I'll take the bad with the good.

Sari Hitchins Pastry and a smoothie at Parakeet Cafe

Our younger daughter ordered the Belgian waffle with homemade Nutella and couldn't stop raving about it. Of course, she ordered the fruit that it was normally topped with on the side and ate some bananas. But I'll consider that a partial victory.

Their favorite dinner was also in the San Diego area, at Puesto La Jolla. To start, we got the Birria Nachos, which to their credit, both girls tried. However—wow—they were spicy! My husband and I could barely finish them due to the spice. But they both liked the guacamole.

Tacos are pretty much a staple in our house, so they both got the kids' chicken taco plate. Safe bet right? I held my breath as the tacos looked a little bit different when they came out. Turns out, instead of sprinkling the cheese on the top, they actually essentially cook the cheese first. It then turns into this delicious crispy melted cheese that wraps around the chicken before being placed on the tortilla. The kids loved it! Another win for trying something new and different!

Sari Hitchins Kids order of tacos at Puesto La Jolla

Looking back on our trip, there were actually more instances of trying something new than I realized at the time. Our teen actually ordered the Chicken Bercy off the regular menu at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Studios Hollywood. But the highlights there were the Chocolate Almond Bread appetizer and of course the lavish desserts.

Sari Hitchins Desserts at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium

But then both girls also ordered off the regular menu at Sugar Palm in Santa Monica, getting the Bucatini. Somehow they didn't cringe at the word "spinach" in the description. Although Clare will tell you her favorite meal at Sugar Palm was the pizza she and her sister got to make in the kitchen with Chef Jason.

Sari Hitchins Bucatini at Sugar Palm

Trying new foods isn't just limited to meals right? Sometimes dessert is new and different as well. We all enjoyed our meal and the atmosphere at The Front Yard in North Hollywood (I could go on and on about dinner there—it was my favorite!), but the winner for the kids was the dessert. We had homemade ice cream sandwiches with chocolate cookies. Each was filled with a different ice cream flavor: mint, peanut butter, and cappuccino. Then there was the churro filled with Mexican chocolate.

Sari Hitchins Homemade ice cream sandwiches at The Front Yard

Would I have liked the girls to be just a bit more adventurous? Of course. Am I proud of them that they tried as many new things as they did? Absolutely! The bottom line is don't doubt your kids. Just when you think it will be the same old story, think again. They may just surprise you.









Some More Great Southern CA Eats

I could write a whole article just about the food from our trip to Southern California, but since we're a parenting website, I'll just name-drop some other amazing places where we got to try new things in Southern California.











