This Unexpected TikTok Hack Turns Your Handheld Mixer Into a Stand Mixer

As any home chef or baker knows, a stand mixer is worth its weight in gold when creating culinary masterpieces. Think of all the things a stand mixer can do in a few minutes that would take you much longer by hand: kneading dough, whipping cream, mixing batters, and more. However, a good one, like the popular KitchenAid models, costs around $200, and that’s just the starter model. But you may not need one after all. A new TikTok is showing us how to make a stand mixer from your standard handheld mixer, and it’s genius.

A video posted by TikTok creator Rach (@rachel_loaf) reads, “I sent my friend a recipe that requires a stand mixer, and this is the progress video he sent me.” The video shows a standard metal mixing bowl, handheld mixer, and wire rack that acts as the frame of the makeshift stand mixer.

People were shocked, to say the least. “Tell your friend thank you cause I actively avoided recipes cause I don't have a stand mixer, but turns out I actually do,” said one commenter. “Now we all have a stand mixer,” said another.

As many pointed out, a hand mixer will only cost about $30, a far cry from the $200+ for a stand mixer. Plus, it takes up less space, which is great for those with limited storage.

But use caution with this method. Never leave it running without supervision, as the gadget could become unstable. Also, a stand mixer works to get the sides of the bowl, and with this hack, you will need to move the bowl to get to all the areas that are out of reach while the hand mixer is in a stationary position.

