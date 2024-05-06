An unexpected gesture of kindness lifts grieving barista

A Starbucks barista in Little Rock, Arkansas, had a memorable shift last month thanks to her cheerful demeanor and the kindness of a customer.

Courtney Crawford was working an early morning shift at the coffee shop when a customer who seemed to be having a rough start to the day came.

Determined to lift the customer's spirits, Crawford managed to put a smile on the woman's face. This simple act sparked an unexpected and profound gesture of gratitude.

In a video she posted on social media, Crawford said the customer left her a note – signed "the Groggy Woman at 5 a.m." – that included a heartfelt message.

"You were the first face I saw this morning and you really brightened my day," the note said, according to Crawford. "I'm sure you are exhausted because life, right? That's all of us. But you deserve to know you made a difference in someone's day today just by being kind."

With the note, the customer included a $200 tip.

But what the customer probably didn't realize was how deeply her gift would impact Crawford – it came at a moment when she needed it the most. This weekend marks her first Mother's Day without her mother Tammy, who passed away last June after a battle with cancer.

The $200 tip will now allow Crawford to purchase an urn she had not been able to afford.

"I decided that I was going to buy the urn that I have been looking at and bring my mom home for Mother's Day," Crawford said in the video.

Crawford, who works three jobs to make ends meet, told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that she is thankful and hopes to one day reconnect with the woman who showed her such kindness.

"If she ever has a day where she thinks she doesn't matter where she thinks she doesn't have an impact on the world, I would like to be the reminder that says yes you do," Crawford said. "And you will never stop having an impact on the world because I will be able to look at my mantel every day and smile because my mom's looking at me."

