Understanding the New Rochelle coronavirus 'containment zone': Yahoo News Explains

With more confirmed cases by the hour, the coronavirus is starting to have a major impact on day-to-day life in the United States and around the world. Many companies are calling on employees to work from home, some colleges are converting to online classes, and large-scale events are being canceled with increasing frequency — and in New Rochelle, N.Y., where coronavirus cases have spiked, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has instituted a "containment zone" to stop the disease from spreading. Yahoo News Reporter Marquise Francis tells you what you need to know about attempts to contain the virus in New Rochelle.