How Understanding Your Picky Eater Will Make Mealtime Easier

For most kids, picky eating is a normal stage in their development. These strategies for trying out new foods will make this phase as painless as possible.

Medically reviewed by Jill Castle, M.S., RDNMedically reviewed by Jill Castle, M.S., RDN

Toddlers and children go through many phases of feeding on the road to becoming a competent, independent eater. It is common to go from trying all foods as a young baby to having strong opinions around certain foods, textures and colors, as a toddler and even older child. This rollercoaster of fast-changing preferences, where toddlers and kids may seemingly change overnight, might try parents’ patience, and may even lead them to wonder, “Is my child a picky eater?”

Picky eating in children, while normal, can be frustrating and feel like never-ending negotiation. Here are some reasons it happens and what you can do about it.



Related: The 10 Biggest Feeding Mistakes Parents of Toddlers Make

Parents / Getty Images

What Is a Picky Eater?

While there is no universal definition of what makes a picky eater, it is generally defined as eating a limited diet or refusing foods that used to be accepted. There are varying degrees of picky eating.







Picky Eating

This common eating habit is not necessarily the sign of a problem, and is developmentally appropriate for most young kids. It is characterized by a resistance to trying new foods and strong preferences for certain foods.







Various studies have estimated the prevalence of picky eating to be somewhere between 25 to 45% of children. A recent study estimated that about 25% of children ages 1.5 to 5 years old experience picky eating. Another study conducted in China found that 50% of surveyed preschoolers aged 3 to 7 years reported picky eating behaviors. So if your child is experiencing picky eating, be comforted that it is a typical behavior among young kids.

Related: Got a Picky Eater? These Strategies Can Encourage Them to Try New Foods

What Causes a Child to Become a Picky Eater?

While picky eating may be a common challenge during the toddlerhood and early childhood years, it can still be challenging and frustrating to manage as a caregiver.

"Picky eating in kids is a common challenge for many parents, and can often stir up concerns about nutrition,” explains Dani Lebovitz, a dietitian and nutritionist, and author of STEAM-Powered Food Adventures: 101+ Child-Led Explorations for Curious Kids. “However, [picky eating] can be attributed to a variety of factors, from developmental milestones to sensory sensitivities, each influencing a child’s openness to trying new foods.”

It’s important to acknowledge that all children are different. The following factors could be a driving force in selective eating, while in other children, multiple factors are at play.

Developmental milestones

While this one can feel like a tough pill to swallow for parents and caregivers, it's natural for toddlers to assert their independence, which can sometimes mean saying no to foods they used to enjoy. “It's their way of exploring the world, including the dinner table,” reminds Lebovitz.

Pressure around food

The pressure to finish meals, often from well-intentioned parents and caregivers, can often backfire, and lead to picky eating tendencies and distinct food preferences in young children. Children often mimic the eating habits they observe in their family, and stress during mealtimes can further exacerbate picky behaviors.

Late introduction of vegetables

Children who were introduced to vegetables between 4 and 5 months of age were less likely to be picky eaters, compared to those children who had vegetables introduced after 6 months, according to one study—researchers concluded that introducing vegetables earlier in life was protective against later picky eating behaviors. Furthermore, another study found late introduction of “lumpy foods” (foods that need chewing, such as eggs, meats, potatoes, pasta, cereals) after 9 months was associated with an increased likelihood of picky eating.

The parents are picky eaters

Research shows that if parents model healthy eating habits, including eating a wide variety of foods, their children are more likely to mirror those behaviors. In particular, children thrived under the guidance of parents who reduced pressure around eating and did not restrict the types of food their families eat, and who made it routine to eat family meals together.

Sensory challenges

Some children are more sensitive than others to the textures, tastes, smells, or colors of foods, leading them to avoid certain items either periodically or consistently. Lebovitz explains that this may not just be a pickiness trait; instead, this may be related to how intensely these children experience the texture and odors of certain foods.

Physiological difficulties

“Difficulties with chewing or managing different textures due to underdeveloped skills can make eating a challenge,” Lebovitz says. “These cases may require strength building in their oral function and tone.” If you suspect this might be one of the issues your child is facing, consult with your pediatrician.



Pediatric feeding disorders

Certain disorders, such as ARFID (Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), go beyond typical picky eating, representing more complex issues where children might limit or avoid foods primarily due to texture, taste, or past negative experiences with a food. Lebovitz explains that in these cases, it’s not just about what’s on the plate, but addressing any underlying issues while fostering a positive food environment. Children with pediatric feeding disorders usually require a multidisciplinary approach for healthy growth and development.

Related: 6 Types of Picky Eaters—And How to Get Them to Try New Foods

Tips for Dealing With Picky Eaters

While picky and selective eating tendencies can cause considerable stress on parents and caregivers in the moment, in many cases, it generally resolves itself over time. However, here are some tips for helping your picky eater expand their palette.

Be patient

Some kids need to try a new food 10 times before they'll accept it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If your child doesn't like something, the CDC recommends waiting a few days before introducing it again rather than giving up completely. You can also try serving the food in a new way (for example, try serving potatoes cut into fries rather than mashed potatoes).

Pair new foods with familiar foods

Try to avoid serving an entire plate of new foods all at once. That can be overwhelming for children, with the pressure to try or eat many things that they haven’t developed comfort with yet. Instead, offer one new food at a time, and pair it with another food that you know your child will eat. This may help children feel more comfortable knowing that there is something they can eat, and build confidence in trying something new.



Go with the flow

Children can sense your stress and frustration in the moment. Instead, offer your children some control in the meal. “Providing your kiddos a sense of autonomy and control can be as simple as offering two food options for them to choose from. This strategy respects their developing independence while guiding them toward two meal options you are willing to make,” Lebovitz says.

Model behavior as a parent or caregiver

It’s not just what we say, but what we do that matters. Seeing parents and siblings eating different foods can help encourage curiosity in children. Enjoying a variety of foods on your plate and eating together as a family can naturally encourage them to explore new flavors and textures, while creating positive memories and associations around food.



Change your environment

Sometimes changing up your environment, or where you eat, can play a big difference in picky eaters’ comfort and willingness to try new foods. “Creating a positive and inviting food environment matters as much as the food itself,” says Lebovitz.

Whether that means bringing your meal outdoors for a picnic or even eating on the living room floor, this sense of adventure may encourage kids to try new things. Remember, the fun and enthusiasm you bring to meals is contagious.



Avoid pressuring kids to eat

Try to stay level-headed throughout the feeding process, avoiding both excessive positive and negative attention. For example, if a child tries raw broccoli, avoid positively saying how good they are for trying something new. Similarly, if they won’t eat the broccoli, just move on with your meal without making it a big deal or forcing them to eat something they don’t like, and try serving it again at a future time.

Avoid the “if this, then that” mentality

It may feel like a fair trade to offer up dessert if your kids eat their vegetables, however, this can backfire and lead to bigger problems down the road.

“I encourage parents to avoid any form of pressure to taste, including guidelines on what needs to be consumed in order to have dessert,” Lebovitz says.

Involve kids in cooking

Getting children involved in the planning and preparation of meals can be monumental in exposing them to new foods and peaking their curiosity. Allowing kids to help also cultivates a sense of ownership in the meal, encouraging them to be more open about trying it.

Incorporate all the senses

Lebovitz recommends food exploration in kids by encouraging them to use their four or five senses to learn about food, if they aren’t ready to taste-test just yet.

“It's not just about tasting; it's about smelling, touching, and even playing with food to build a bridge of familiarity and comfort before the first bite,” she says. “Creating a positive and inviting food environment matters as much as the food itself. Ensuring mealtime is a stress-free zone, where food is not a battleground but a space for exploration, can be huge for picky eating.”







Key Takeaway

While it can be frustrating for parents and caregivers to handle the rollercoaster that is feeding children, it’s important to understand that picky eating can be a normal part of development. Consistency, parental modeling and avoiding pressuring children to eat are some of many recommendations for dealing with picky eaters and selective eating behavior.











For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.