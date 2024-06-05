In need of some underground summer fun? Visit the Louisville Mega Cavern

A guest at the Mega Cavern rides one of the six ziplines in the massive underground adventure park located beneath Louisville, KY. During the month of October, riders will take part in the Mega Zombie Zips. A Halloween event that adds an extra bit of excitement to the ziplines with zombies projected on the cavern walls.

The summer months are here, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season in Louisville. Especially for parents looking to keep their kids entertained with family-friendly attractions.

Louisville Attractions: Visit the Louisville Mega Cavern

The Louisville Mega Cavern is a fully underground "one-of-a-kind place for testing your limits, bonding with friends, and taking part in some friendly competition," according to the Louisville Mega Cavern website.

Recognized as the largest man-made cave system in the world and spanning over 100 acres, the Mega Cavern has activities to cater to a variety of interests. These include walking tours, tram rides, a ropes challenge course and zip lining.

Louisville Mega Cavern introduces neon zip lining experience

The Louisville Mega Cavern has launched a new experience for guests with the introduction of its Neon Rush Zip Line Experience.

According to a news release from the Mega Cavern, the organization brought to life a "thrilling glow-in-the-dark underground journey complete with vibrant colors, dazzling lights and electrifying music" by adding effects to the world's only fully underground zip line course.

“Get ready for an all-new, unforgettable neon ziplining experience at the Louisville Mega Cavern," said Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President Charles Park. "Our Neon Rush Ziplines will feature visually interactive elements and surprises along every zip. We are excited for guests to experience ziplining through Louisville Mega Cavern in a whole new way, with neon lights, music and exhilarating lasers to marvel at as you zip through the caverns.”

Guests interested in the Neon Rush zip lines can learn more here. Tickets are available for $114.99 per person and can be purchased in advance online or upon arrival.

Louisville Mega Cavern A chance to drive your own vehicle through Lights Under Louisville

History of Louisville Mega Cavern

The Louisville Mega Cavern is located in a man-made limestone cavern founded in the 1930s by Ralph Rogers, according to the organization's website. It was a working mine later purchased in the late 1980s by a private investors who sought to develop a portion of the cavern into an "environmentally-conscious high-security commercial storage facility."

The Mega Cavern is the largest building in Kentucky, spanning 100 acres, and is located under the Louisville Zoo.

Attractions at Louisville Mega Cavern

The Louisville Mega Cavern offers the following:

Neon Rush Zip lines: The Neon Rush Zip lines is an add-on to the cavern's already existing zip line course with features like lights and music. It is the world's only fully underground zip lining course with six lines and two bridges. Prices start at $114.99 per person.

Mega Quest: The Mega Quest is a fully underground ropes course with more than 75 challenges. For two hours, guests can navigate the course in full climbing gear starting at $39.99 per person.

Mega Tram: The Mega Tram is a 60-70 minute guided tour that takes guests through the man-made cave, explaining its history, geology and more. Prices start at $19.99 per person.

Mega Walking: The Mega Walking experience is a 70-minute guided tour through the cavern with information about the history and sites within. The cavern stays 58 to 60 degrees year-round and is part of 17 miles of corridors under the city of Louisville. The tour accommodates up to 13 people and prices start at $19.99.

Prices and costs at Louisville Mega Cavern

Costs at the Louisville Mega Cavern fluctuate by activity, group size and other factors. Tickets for the Mega Tram and Mega Walking tours start as low as $19.99 per ticket.

Louisville Mega Cavern fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Around 70% of the Louisville Zoo is above the cavern.

The Louisville Mega Cavern is a natural bomb shelter and during the Cuban missile crisis, state officials made plans to house 50,000 people in the cavern in case of a nuclear attack.

The cavern was mined from the early 1930s to early 1970s and goes beneath all lanes of Watterson Expressway.

The Mega Cavern is classified by the Metro Louisville Government and the state as a building and is the largest in Kentucky.

The average temperature in the cavern is between 58 and 60 degrees year-round.

The underground portion of the cavern is the largest recycling center in Kentucky by tons.

Louisville Mega Cavern hours

The Louisville Mega Cavern is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Louisville Mega Cavern address

The Louisville Mega Cavern is located at 1841 Taylor Ave. in Louisville.

