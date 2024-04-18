The new Underground and a pork chop on a stick: Everything new at Adventureland this year

Adventureland will feature a full slate of new food, drinks and events alongside a reimagined underground roller coaster — just in time for the central Iowa theme park's 50th season.

Park officials offered local reporters and influencers a glimpse of the new offerings Thursday ahead of opening day on May 18, including a tour of upgrades to The Underground indoor wooden roller coaster and an opportunity to judge new foods about to debut. The corn dog was crowned the winner.

Here's everything new coming to Adventureland this year:

Poutine, pork chop on a stick coming to Adventureland

A pork chop on a stick at Adventureland on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Altoona.

Adventureland will debut two new spots to grab a bite or a drink this year: Oink's restaurant and bar, with a focus on Iowa Pork, and the Falling Star Lounge, with a nostalgic touch to the décor.

The new Oink's will feature food items that double as Iowa staples, such as pork tenderloins and pork chops on a stick. Pork products will come from the local Berkwood Farms.

New menu items at the Potato Patch french fry stand will include barbecue pork and poutine options. Reporters sampled other new items on Thursday like Cheetos popcorn, with full Cheetos pieces mixed in, and cake balls.

The poutine will be offered at the Potato Patch restaurant at Adventureland on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Altoona.

The new Falling Star Lounge will feature a variety of drinks, while the décor nods to Adventureland's past: pieces preserved from the former Falling Star ride will be on display, include its bright and colorful lights.

Park-goers also will have new drinks to choose from this year, including a sangria and selection of hand-crafted margaritas. Work is underway to test what to put on the rim of the margarita glasses, with a combination of bacon and salt as a possibility.

The Underground roller coaster at Adventureland gets an upgrade

A new scene inside the Underground rollercoaster is seen at Adventureland on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Altoona.

The Underground wooden roller coaster, a mine-themed ride, will reopen this season with new technology and effects to update riders' experience with a nostalgic feel. One new feature on the ride will be an undead skull jutting out of the wall that comes to life as riders roll by.

Adventureland says The Underground is the world's only indoor wooden roller coaster.

Adventureland's Dippin' Dots locations will have a special new flavor inspired by The Underground called Chocolate Brownie Bounty, with cream brownie batter ice cream and brownie batter pieces.

Craft beer experience comes to Adventureland

A new pork-themed restaurant, Oink's, is seen pre-renovation at Adventureland on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Altoona.

The Iowa Craft Beer Takeover event will come to Adventureland this summer as breweries from across Iowa will showcase their beer on select weekends.

Breweries taking part in the event will include Backpocket, Barn Town, Big Grove, Exile, Front Street, Keg Creek, Peace Tree, ReUnion, Revolution, Singlespeed and Toppling Goliath, according to a news release.

Another set of special events will celebrate Adventureland's 50th anniversary, including Bernie's Birthday Bash in June, with an appearance by the park's mascot, and the Festival of Decades in July, which will pay tribute to a different decade each week with concerts, fireworks and historical displays.

When does Adventureland open this year?

Opening weekend is May 18. The park will open seven days a week from May 25 to Aug. 18.

Hours vary so check adventureland.com to plan your trip.

