This new underground Boise bar is open with 15-ton bank vault door, hidden wine area

Boiseans are raising a toast to a part of downtown history.

Libations are flowing in the old vault space of the Boise City National Bank building, also known as the 805 Idaho building. The newly opened bar downtown is called 8 Horses Lounge.

Located at 8th and Idaho streets, 8 Horses is directly beneath Fork restaurant, in the basement. It’s the latest venture from Fork owners Cameron and Amanda Lumsden. They also own Àlavita restaurant in the same building at 807 W. Idaho St.

“The rich history of the space under Fork has always intrigued us and was the perfect canvas for the creation of 8 Horses Lounge,” the Lumsdens said in a media release. “We hope Boise will love the change as much as we do. From the original 15-ton vault door, hidden wine vault, and assorted seating areas throughout, there’s many chances for conversation while enjoying a cocktail.”

The interior includes a 15-ton vault door leading to a unique seating area.

There are two vaults inside 8 Horses: the one with the massive door, plus a hidden wine area which includes seating for patrons enjoying wine, beer or liquor. There’s also a wine bar in that space.

Open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 Horses Lounge is “a concept where the world of wine (19 wines by the glass and another 23 offerings by the bottle) and hand-crafted cocktails meet,” the media release explains. “Some favorite creations such as the Palomino, Yellow Jacket, and Baja Breeze are created in house, utilizing local ingredients.”

Why the name 8 Horses Lounge?

“It took a team of eight horses to cart 14,000-pound sandstone blocks from Table Rock Quarry to build its entire five-story facade,” the release says.

The new 8 Horses Lounge is below Fork restaurant in downtown Boise.