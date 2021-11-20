Under Armour just launched a massive sale on outerwear –– here's everything worth buying

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You NEED to see the incredible deals going on during Under Armour's cold weather sale! (Photo: Under Armour)

This is the time of year to start thinking seriously about the outerwear in your closet, especially if you barely put on a jacket last winter when we all had to stay home. Under Armour has a wide range of coats and jackets for every climate — from mild and rainy to bitter cold and snowy. Better yet, they are up to 25% off right now!

The sale is truly all-encompassing. You can pick up base layers, fleece favorites, and cold-weather accessories, plus top-rated windbreakers and extra-long coats for well below the original price.

You'll have to act fast, though. These deals are only good until November 25. We've picked our favorite items from Under Amour's extensive outerwear collection, but there are dozens of other sale options to peruse on the brand's website.

A jacket that's perfect for mild temperatures. (Photo: Under Armour)

This breathable, waterproof jacket comes in four colors and features a spacious hood to block the rain.

One happy customer wrote: "I was looking for a light waterproof jacket for running. I am very pleased with this jacket. It fits great, is a beautiful color, and is exactly what it states. Lightweight, waterproof, and moves with you."

$46 $62 at Under Armour

Windy days call for this lightweight favorite. (Photo: Under Armour)

This rain-repellent windbreaker is made for walking the dog or running errands on mild, damp days. The brand's signature UA Storm technology repels water and blocks wind. Adjustable drawcords at the waist and wrists help customize the fit.

"Great travel jacket. Can easily be carried in your purse or bag," writes one customer. "It is a very light windbreaker with a hood. If you want warmth it can be used as a layer with a hoodie or sweater.... I love the color and the price was great."

$78 $104 at Under Armour

Sweatshirt + jacket = Swacket! (Photo: Under Armour)

If you're never heard of a "swacket" before, you might fall in love once you try one on. It combines the best qualities of a sweatshirt and a jacket — it's soft and cozy like your favorite sweatshirt but has the wind-resistant construction of a jacket.

Story continues

"I bought this because I am a night shift RN and wanted something lightweight but still warm. This is perfect! Great quality and worth the money! I love the material; it is soft and easy to move in at work," wrote one fan.

$94 $125 at Under Armour

The perfect outerwear for a snowy winter morning. (Photo: Under Armour)

If you live in a cold climate, this down jacket is a must-have. It's water repellent and super warm, making it a great choice for snowy days. Bonus perk: the 600-fill duck-down insulation is ethically sourced, and a special tag allows you to trace the down's origin.

"This jacket is super warm! The feel of the fabric is so soft and ... the area inside the hood that touches the face is lined with fleece so nothing rubs or irritates," gushes one customer. "It doesn’t feel bulky despite how fluffy it is."

$113 $150 at Under Armour

Extra-long for extra-cold days. (Photo: Under Armour)

This is your best bet if you live in an extremely cold climate. This slightly oversized fit makes it ideal for layering over thick sweaters, and the long length will keep your thighs from freezing. The soft lining on the neck and pockets is cozy and helps block wind. Like the jacket above, the 600-fill duck-down insulation is ethically sourced, and a special tag allows you to trace the down's origin.

"So happy with this jacket! Got it today, tried it on, and instantly fell in love!" wrote one UA shopper. "This jacket is so comfortable, and it’s really warm, perfect for Minnesota winters!"

$135 $180 at Under Armour

ColdGear Infrared Down Oversized Vest

All the comforting features, minus the sleeves. (Photo: Under Armour)

If you walk, run, or ski on the coldest days, you'll love this unique, long vest that keeps you warm but allows for a full range of movement. The ColdGear Infrared lining retains body heat, and the 700-fill duck-down insulation is some of the warmest available. Zip hand pockets and a wide collar complete the cozy construction.

$150 $200 at Under Armour

More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.