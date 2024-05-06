Under $550K in Mashpee: Sweet house with cathedral ceilings, two full bathrooms

You'll love the location of this charming home in Mashpee and the surrounding natural beauty.

"It backs up on conservation land," said listing agent Katie Martin of Cape Coastal Sotheby's International Realty.

The serene wooded setting is also near the Mashpee River Woodlands, an expansive nature area with beautiful trails to explore.

Priced at $549,000, the 1,344 square-foot house features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as central air conditioning and town water. The beautiful open design on the first floor, graced by cathedral ceilings, allows an easy flow from the kitchen to the living and dining areas and makes entertaining easy.

The home, built in 1998, also offers a wonderful farmers porch in the front of the house and a sweet back deck that overlooks the private and level backyard.

One of the bedrooms is located on the first floor home, a nice option for one-floor living arrangements. The second bedroom and a handy office space or den are located on the second floor.

The lower level offers a finished, heated room with a convenient walk-in closet/pantry and walkout access to the yard. The unfinished part of the lower level offers extra storage.

The home's location, south of Route 28, offers easy, backroad access to the charming village of Cotuit, about a mile away. All sorts of shopping and dining options can be found in and around Mashpee Commons, just over two miles from the house. It's also a short trip to South Cape Beach State Park, a scenic strand that offers great hiking and lovely views of Martha's Vineyard.

This splendid home might check all the boxes for those seeking value, thoughtful design and a nice location.

House details for 370 Quinaquisset Ave. in Mashpee

Address: 370 Quinaquisset Avenue, Mashpee

Price: $549,000

Rooms: two bedrooms, two full bathrooms

Square feet: 1,344

Lot size: 0.23 acre

Year built: 1998

MLS#: 73226709

Contact: Katie Martin, Cape Coastal Sotheby's International Realty, 508-776-5836

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate for sale: Mashpee home at $549K with two porches