Under $50 Scores: This 1-pound, foldable chair is the perfect picnic companion

It’s officially picnic season, and in New York City, where I live, that means heading outdoors to one of many glorious parks to soak in a bit of sunshine and nature and escape the concrete jungle.

There are some supplies that are essential to a successful “park hang” — a good water bottle, maybe a few snacks, sunglasses, a hat, sunscreen — and recently, something new has earned a permanent spot on my picnic packing list: the Crazy Creek Chair.

This lightweight, foldable chair allows you to recline in the outdoors, making it the perfect companion for picnicking, camping, beach days and more.





How I found the Crazy Creek Chair

I’ve actually known about the Crazy Creek Chair for almost 20 years. Allow me to take you back: The year was 2004, and I was attending sleepaway camp on the East Coast for the first time. My cousins, who attended the same camp, gifted me this strange briefcase-like folding camp chair as a going-away present. To my surprise, everyone at camp had one and used them frequently for sitting around campfires, sitting on grass at track meets and other sitting-in-nature activities.

I promptly forgot about the Crazy Creek Chair after I aged out of summer camp, until a recent park excursion, when I found myself wishing for some seating aside from just my beach towel. The memories of camp flooded back to me, and a quick Amazon search revealed that the Crazy Creek Chair not only still existed, but was sold for a mere $35 and could be delivered to my doorstep within a day thanks to Prime.

Why it’s a score

Since rediscovering the Crazy Creek Chair, I’ve regretted ever forgetting about it in the first place. Made from durable coated nylon, the chair is flexible and can easily be folded to fit in a backpack or tote (I usually roll mine up like a towel, but it also boasts handles for easy carrying). At just 16 ounces in weight, it’s so light that you won’t even feel it in your bag.

The Crazy Creek is also easy to clean. I’ve (inadvertently) sat directly in mud in this chair, and all it took was a damp paper towel to remove all signs of dirt. In fact, you can pretty much sit anywhere on this thing, including in sand or near water, thanks to some light water resistance.

Featuring sturdy adjustable straps on each side, the Crazy Creek Chair allows you to recline in the outdoors; pull the straps tighter for a more supported sitting experience, or loosen them up for a more relaxed vibe. You can also unclip the straps all together and lay the chair out like a mat for two to sit on.

Outdoor concerts, sports games with stadium seating, beach days, camping and more — all occasions where I wouldn’t hesitate to bring along my Crazy Creek. And of course, picnics, where I can confirm that you’ll be the envy of all your achy-backed Crazy Creek-less friends.

