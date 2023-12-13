Last-Minute Gifts From Amazon That'll Arrive Just in Time for Christmas



We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, and we’re still on the hunt for those perfect gifts. You spend days, maybe even weeks, preparing to get everything together so that your loved ones get exactly what they want for the holiday. However, life gets in the way sometimes and then you’re left scrambling to knock off every item on the gift list with barely any time to spare. Luckily, we spend all day shopping on the Internet, so we know where you can find the good stuff fast.

Amazon has been our saving grace for as long as we can remember. From last-minute gifts to little things to treat ourselves with, we can rely on Amazon and its quick service — especially for the holidays. If you’re like the rest of us, still deciding on the best gifts for your friends and family, then maybe it’s time to take a look at the vast array of gifts Amazon has.

From home essentials to self-care gifts, gifts for foodies and more, you can find just about anything on Amazon — and these picks will arrive before Christmas. Check out some of our top picks for last-minute gift ideas from Amazon below.

Burt's Bees Classic Set

$25.00

Buy Now On Amazon

This classic gift set from Burt’s Bees contains a selection of their most beloved products, from moisturizing hand and foot creams that are essential in dry, cold weather, to hand salve, lip balm, and more. Keep the set together and give it to one person, or split the items up to use as stocking stuffers.

AOPOUL Pickleball Paddle Set

$23.99 $46.99 49% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Pickleball is all the rage right now, and if you know someone who has caught the pickleball bug, they’ll go wild for this set that includes four pickleball paddles, four cooling towels, and four pickleball balls

Bag Ladies Tea Novel Teas

$12.95

Buy Now On Amazon

This cozy gift combines two hobbies into one: drinking tea and reading. Each tea bag in this gift set is filled with English Breakfast tea, and the tags feature literary quotations from famous authors and thinkers.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$199.99 $249.00 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

There’s nothing more annoying than getting the pesky cord of earbuds caught on everything while you’re trying to work out or do chores around the house. A pair of Apple AirPods can solve this problem for your friends and loved ones, making it a great gift.

Ninja Air Fryer

$99.99 $159.99 38% off

Buy Now On Amazon

We all have that one friend or family member who still hasn’t hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, but who always marvels at how great the snacks and foods you share that were cooked in the air fryer are. It’s time to let them join the party, with this Ninja air fryer that will arrive before Christmas.

Instant Pot Milk Frother

$39.98

Buy Now On Amazon

Help that friend who is trying to save money by making coffee at home actually achieve barista-like results by gifting them this milk frother, which can make both cold and hot foams for all sorts of coffee beverages. Who knows, maybe you’ll get a tasty homemade latte as a thank you!

Titleist Velocity Golf Balls

$27.99

Buy Now On Amazon

If there’s one thing golfers always need, it’s more golf balls. It’s hard to get them something that’s specific to their needs without consulting them (like new clubs or golfing shoes), but a classic set of these highly-reviewed golf balls is a sure thing.

Energizer LED Headlamp

$12.50 $16.99 26% off

Buy Now On Amazon

A headlamp might seem like a random gift, until you have the chance to use one yourself, and then you realize just how useful they are. From searching for Christmas decor in the crawlspace to setting up the tent on camping trips, running out to the car at night to see if you left your wallet in there or shoveling snow out of the driveway after work, a headlamp has many uses, making this a great, affordable gift for anyone.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer

$40.92

Buy Now On Amazon

We all have that one person in our lives who spends hours trying to dry and flatten their hair each morning, but there’s a better way! The Revlon One-Step Volumizer has reached icon status thanks to the ease in which it straightens and dries hair, all while adding volume.

Bath Haven Bathtub Pillow

$24.99 $34.99 29% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This air-cushioned bath pillow dries fast and stays cool thanks to its mesh material. Pair with some scented epsom salts or bath oil for a luxurious, self-care focused gift.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

$19.89

Buy Now

Sometimes the smallest and least expensive gifts are the best, especially if the person you’re buying for is a wine enthusiast. This electric wine opener removes the cork in seconds, making their go-to drink a lot easier to consume. For just $20, they get a foil cutter as well.

