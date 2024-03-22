This uncrowded Scottsdale hike has mountain views and easy footing. Here's how to try it

By trail, it’s only seven miles from the Fraesfield trailhead to the Tom’s Thumb trailhead in the central region of Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

It's three miles as the crow flies. The trail miles wind within a narrow strip of Sonoran Desert that sits between the preserve’s north and south regions.

Serving as a nonmotorized travel corridor and buffer zone between suburbs and wilds, the tiny parcel abuts private property and McDowell Mountain Regional Park with just enough width for a seamless, airy transition.

While the central region of the preserve sees less action than its compatriots, the maze of routes it holds offer less crowded treks with some of the best mountain vistas in the northeast Valley.

How to hike the Gooseneck Trail in McDowell Sonoran Preserve

The 6.7-mile Gooseneck Trail, which is also part of the 315-mile Valley-circling Maricopa Trail, is the region’s main artery and can be used as the primary path in building customized hikes.

From the Fraesfield trailhead, the Gooseneck single-track trail heads south in a lazy 'S' format much like its moniker suggests.

Several short trails, connectors and service roads spin off the curvy, well-signed conduit for use in creating loops, through hikes or out-and-back treks. One day hike uses the Gooseneck, Redbird and Service Road #2 trails for a tour that includes amazing geology, lush desert vegetation and eye-popping views all around.

To get the most out of this off-the-beaten hike, spend a few moments at the Fraesfield trailhead mountain-identifying display. The artistic iron display shows the names and elevations of surrounding peaks visible from the trails.

Heading south on Gooseneck Trail, the route winds among saguaro and cholla cactus, crossing Rio Verde Drive at the 0.8-mile point.

Across the road, the vegetation morphs from cactus-centric to a sea of creosote and brittlebush. The mostly level trail gains elevation gradually, opening magnificent mountain views. The prominent profiles of Mazatzal Peak, Mount Peeley, Saddle Mountain and Mount Ord stand out to the northeast.

To the southeast, the hazy silhouettes of the Superstition Mountains dominated by Weavers Needle and the Flatiron hover over the Salt River basin and Tonto National Forest.

The preserve’s famous “mushroom rocks” — granite formations that have been sculpted into bizarre shapes over millions of years by the forces of nature, make an appearance here as well.

More big views from the Redbird Trail

At the 1.6-mile point, the route heads west on the Redbird Trail. This 1.1-mile segment passes through several glinting stony passages at the hike’s highest elevation with excellent views of the iconic Tom’s Thumb pinnacle perched atop the McDowell Mountains.

The route then swings east on Service Road #2. The unsexy name belies a beautiful walk through a wash-riddled landscape where water-loving wildflowers, mesquite and hackberry shrubs thrive in sandy soils. The road also unveils best looks at the cloud-piercing mounds of the Four Peaks Wilderness Area.

Where the road meets up with Gooseneck, the route swings back north for the return leg of the hike. Open to the sky and drenched in the resinous scent of creosote, the homeward trek keeps on delivering goodies. Look for peeks at the flat-topped form of Browns Mountain in the preserve’s north region backed by the sprawling mesas and peaks of the Cave Creek Mountains.

Once explored, it becomes clear that the preserve’s central region is much more than a bland thoroughfare between two supernovas. Like an Oreo cookie, there’s good stuff in the middle.

McDowell Sonoran Preserve hike: Gooseneck loop

Length: 6.6 miles round trip.

Rating: Easy.

Elevation: 2,494-2,693 feet.

Getting there: Fraesfield trailhead, 13400 E. Rio Verde Drive, Scottsdale.

Admission: Free.

Facilities: There are restrooms but no drinking water at the trailhead.

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily.

Details: scottsdaleaz.gov/preserve.

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at arizonahiking.blogspot.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale hike: Gooseneck Trail in McDowell Sonoran Preserve