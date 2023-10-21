The Unbelievably Disgusting Reason Why You Should Never Wear Socks In Bed

I'll be the first to admit that I'm a type-A housekeeper, but I try to restrain myself from enforcing my personal rules on my husband. He wouldn't care if we never opened a single piece of mail or folded any laundry. I'm not going to try to change him—I just passive aggressively do that stuff myself—but there are, however, a couple of things I really can't stand: putting dirty hats, shoes, or bags on the kitchen counters or dining table and, the biggie, wearing socks in bed. For starters, I cannot bear the texture of socks on sheets—it has always grossed me out. (I'm not alone; there's a popular Reddit thread about this.) Plus, like all those other items you wear out of the house, they have to be germy, right? I haven't managed to persuade him to stop doing it yet because his feet actually get very cold and I'm not totally heartless, but the results of a new study may have just given me the backup I need to put this issue, um, to bed.

It turns out socks in bed isn't just offensive to those of us with texture issues. Apparently, the socks lots of people wear in bed are dirty as a doormat—literally. That's right, your socks are another reason your bed could be making you sick. They get the grossest germs—including fecal matter—on your sheets. And those germs are accumulating there, night after night, along with disgusting things like dust mites. Shudder.

If you feel the same way I do about these findings, which is something between vindication and a dry heave, you're going to want to see the full study and forward it to your partner. It's a very small study to be sure, but it might be just what you need to bring them over to your, more hygienic, side.

TL;DR: There's this UK mattress company called MattressNextDay that's always sending out attention-grabbing in-house studies. Most recently, the company took samples from the socks seven people wore from morning till night and found that they were even dirtier than a notoriously germy television remote control, which they also swabbed and tested. In fact, the dirty sock samples looked exactly the same as ones they took from a doormat—down to the disgusting fact that about half had bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa on them. In case you're not familiar with that one, it's something cockroaches and their bacteria spread.

To connect sock-wearing with bedtime hygiene, the company then polled 1,000 adults and found that of the 18 percent who admitted wearing socks in bed, only 30 percent put on a fresh pair at night. That means the rest are sliding the socks that got sweaty in their shoes all day, stepped on the locker room floor, and gathered dirt, pet dander, crumbs, and whatever else all over the house right into their "clean" sheets. The bottom line? Up to 30.5 million Americans could be wearing poopy socks to bed.

Now, this may not be a gold standard clinical trial, but it's also not the first study to find the stomach-turning germs on floors. A 2007 study from the Global Hygiene Council found that the kitchen floor in front of the sink was the tenth germiest place in the whole home—twice as germy as the toilet seat and about 12 times as germy as the remote control. For a 2017 study, researchers surveyed five hospitals in the Cleveland area and found the floors were "often contaminated with health care-associated pathogens" and that "contact with objects on floors frequently resulted in transfer of pathogens to hands."

Obviously, I know there are more people moving through a hospital than through my house every day, but I also know they clean their floors more often and with stronger chemicals than I do. Cleaning industry professionals have also pointed out that because your floor is the largest surface in your home, it's natural for germs and contaminants to brew there, especially in places that can be moist. And then you walk on that moist, gross floor in your socks. It's a vicious cycle.

In order to gather even more ammunition, I reached out to some actual health and sleep professionals. Anna Chacon, MD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and provider for MyPsoriasisTeam.com, says, "Wearing socks around the house and then getting into bed is generally not a health concern. It can provide comfort and warmth. However, if your socks are dirty or sweaty, it's a good practice to change into clean ones before getting into bed to maintain good hygiene."



Carlie Gasia, a certified wellness coach at Sleep Advisor, agrees that wearing socks in bed has some benefits, like boosting circulation, but emphasizes that they should be clean ones. "Dirty socks can accumulate bacteria that have the potential to spread in your bed, possibly posing health risks," she says. "That's true even if you only keep your socks on while wearing shoes: "Your socks can still accumulate dirt and bacteria. Also, if your feet tend to sweat, your socks may retain bacteria that has transferred from your shoes," she points out.

The bottom line: Wearing those same socks to bed is not a huge health concern—but it is pretty foul, especially if you don't change your sheets as often as you should. The general consensus among the experts was: Wear some indoor slippers, get a hot water bottle, or just wash your feet and put on some clean socks before bed for heaven's sake!



I'm still not sure what all this has to do with buying a new mattress...but I don't necessarily need to know. Honey, if you're reading this, I now have all the evidence I need to make my point. I've tried the slippers, so this year, someone may be getting a classic hot water bottle for Christmas.

