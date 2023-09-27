"Unapproachable Makeup" Is for the Girlies That Want To Be Left Tf Alone

As we know it, TikTok is the official birthplace of all beauty trends that have graced our eyes for the last several years. From what the girlies Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie are doing to "Strawberry Girl" Makeup and more, BeautyTok never misses a beat. Now, what the girlies have their sights on is the newest beauty moment that has our full attention is the "unapproachable makeup" trend.

What is "Unapproachable Makeup?"

Amassing over 66 million views and counting, the beauty side of TikTok is deeply fascinated with the dark feminine look. Most popular with Gen-Zers, #unapproachablemakeup comes from women taking back ownership of what beauty means and falling out of the male guise. The look is to discourage people (specifically men) from approaching women or those who identify with women.

"Unapproachable Makeup" derives from today's "It" Girls from Bella Hadid, Lily Rose-Depp and Lori Harvey. The girls that just gives IDGAF energy.

How To Get The "Unapproachable Makeup" Look?

You only need two things: A Flawless base and dark eye makeup.

The Base: We're going for the unassuming "spooky b*tch* look. You want to create a foundation base that's so sleek that it looks airbrushed or AI-inspired. You want to adopt the "less is more" technique for this look. Perfect the base and swipe your favorite translucent powder over the top to smooth, blur any imperfections and mattify wherever needed.

You also want to aim to be light-handed when it comes to your bronzer, contour and blush applications. We're not trying to give Draggy, we want to give off a seductive, nighttime dominatrix.

The Eyes: There are many ways to do "Unapproachable Makeup" eyes, the key is a delicate line of liquid black liner and buffed-out smokey eyeshadow. The one thing that's essential in the eye part of the style is by using dark and moody eye bases.