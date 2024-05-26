Umoja Festival continues in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many came out to enjoy a great music lineup of reggae, gospel, R&B and jazz Saturday at the Umoja Festival at Festival Park on the downtown Portsmouth waterfront.

Named for a Kiswahili word meaning unity, it’s one of the oldest festivals celebrating African-American culture.

People also found traditional food, unique art and many activities at the festival, which is in its 32nd year.

Umoja Festival in Portsmouth celebrates 31 years

The Umoja Festival is free and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. Free parking for Umoja attendees is available in any of the parking garages or off-street parking lots operated by the city of Portsmouth, including Central Garage (at City Hall), Water Street Garage, Middle Street Garage, Columbia Street Lot and the Civic Center Lot.

Here’s the schedule of shows for Sunday:

Fully Committed, 2-3 p.m.

Living Testimony Community Singers, 3-3:55 p.m.

Brothers in Christ, 4-4:45 p.m.

GMWA Virginia Choir, 5-6 p.m.

For more information on the Umoja Festival, go here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.