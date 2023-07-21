'No muffin top!': 15,000+ shoppers rave about these undies — and a 20-pack is down to $30

Underwear shopping is so not fun — especially since you can’t try 'em before you buy 'em. There’s no telling whether or not they’ll ride up or bunch up, turning your day into an uncomfortable one. In this situation, reviews are golden. Amazon shoppers are a savvy crowd and they’ve found panties with all the right bells and whistles: Cotton Mid-Waist Panties from Ummiss. And right now, you can get a 20-pack for as low as $30, down from $70 — that’s 57% off!

Made with cotton and spandex, these full-coverage panties offer a smooth, comfortable fit and give you support where you need it most. They have an extra-wide waistband that's soft, stretchy and keeps your tummy contained without being too restrictive. If you're working with a disgruntled meno belly, shoppers say this could be your secret weapon against Father Time.

One of the 15,000+ five-star fans wrote: "I like that it flattens my tummy and is not tight around my upper legs."

"I am super picky and these checked every box," shared another rave reviewer. "They're soft, they're comfy and the stretchable waistband keeps away that pesky muffin top."

15,000+ shoppers give these panties a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're skeptical about that waistband staying put, shoppers say not to fret. The waistband remains in place all day long and you don't have to worry about them riding up at the wrong time, either!

"These are perfect for my work attire. No muffin top and no wedgie!" raved a five-star fan.

They blew the mind of another shopper who wrote: "What amazes me is how they don't roll down during the day, they are unbelievably soft and they are just cute! I don't know if I will be able to go back to the 'big name' undies again."

If you do a lot of running around at work, there are shoppers that rely on these undies to get their job done.

"These are the best underwear I have ever had," shared a grateful customer. "I am curvy yet petite or slim thick as they say. I work out five days a week and am a vet tech, the cotton material is fantastic for sweat. They fit just right above the hips perfectly — these are not the 'low rise brief' style that look like granny panties. Light tummy control and look cute on. Woot woot!"

Another wrote: "I work in a warehouse and have to do a lot of bending, squatting, and moving around. These underwear do not budge. They’re really comfortable and fit great."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Lysmoski IPL Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $80 $200 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer $7 $11 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants $13 $24 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon