'The bald spot is gone!' This powerful hair loss shampoo is $20 off at Amazon

Digging hair out of your brush by the fistful? You may be losing more strands than you’re regrowing. (Photo: Getty)

Another day, another clogged drain: it’s the dreaded reality of about 80 percent of men and almost half of all women in the U.S., according to NYU Langone Health. Losing your hair can be an emotional rollercoaster — and if you’re a woman, it can also come as a devastating shock.

Male pattern baldness is the most notorious culprit when it comes to hair loss. Despite its misleading name, this hereditary hormonal condition strikes every gender, though women can also shed strands due to things like stress, childbirth or hairstyles that pull too hard.

If you find a few strands on the bathroom floor, don’t freak out. It’s normal to lose between 50 and 150 hairs per day, says the Cleveland Clinic, but once you start digging hair out of your brush by the fistful, it’s safe to assume you’re losing more hair than you’re regrowing.

The trick to treating hair loss is nipping it in the bud, the earlier the better. Supplementing professional care with at-home products can yield actual change, and thousands of grateful Amazon customers are living proof. They're raving about a unique hair regrowth stimulating shampoo called Ultrax Labs Hair Surge — which happens to be 20 percent off right now.

Some hair loss shampoos stop hair loss in its tracks. Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo is designed to promote noticeable regrowth, too. The secret ingredient? Caffeine. It turns out the key component of your morning coffee not only stimulates your senses, but it also wakes up your follicles, encouraging hair growth while slowing down further shedding.

It’s natural to be skeptical — after all, there are so many so-called hair loss solutions flooding the market. But caffeine’s effects on hair loss are actually backed by research in the International Journal of Trichology, affiliated with the National Institutes of Health. Caffeine has been shown to block dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness. All the most effective hair-loss treatments are DHT blockers, and shampoos are shown to deliver caffeine straight into the follicle.

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo doesn’t rely solely on caffeine to help regrow hair, though. It packs in other powerful ingredients to combat hair-thinning, like saw palmetto, a fruit extract proven to help block a DHT-producing enzyme called 5-alpha-reductase. Saw palmetto is especially effective when combined with the anti-fungal ketoconazole, according to the National Institutes of Health.

This dynamic trio — caffeine plus saw palmetto plus ketoconazole — makes Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo a triple threat against hair loss, and Amazon customers are seeing results.

“I have only been using Hair Surge for two weeks and already can see and feel stubble starting to fill in thinning areas,” wrote a thrilled fan. “I am no longer removing massive amounts of hair from the shower drain on a daily basis!”

“Hair loss miracle,” proclaimed another relieved customer. “This product is helping my 17 year old son. Senior year in high school is stressful. In the past seven months I noticed some hair lost. This product has made a difference. After 2 moths we can see a change.”

When used in conjunction with other hair-loss treatments, customers are seeing the biggest improvements. “I have been using a laser hair thingy for a little over a year and while I did see a decrease in hair loss, I had no noticeable gain,” one Ultrax user reported. “That changed rather quickly when I added Hair Surge to the routine; a little less than a month and I found new growth.” Now that shopper is enjoying “high school hair,” he says. If that’s not a confidence booster, what is?

One female shopper confirmed that Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo was the confidence-restoring tool she needed after developing a bald spot at her hairline. Showing side-by-side photos taken weeks apart, she wrote, “The results were UNBELIEVABLE!!!! THE BALD SPOT IS GONE! Not only did I regain my confidence and hair thanks to this amazing product, but my hair feels so much thicker, shinier and with more volume.”

This before-and-after shows one Amazon reviewer's amazing results. (Photo: Amazon)

Another reviewer, who posted a before-and-after of her results (see above), says: “I've been using this product for nearly a month.” The difference is truly impressive for just 30 days of use.

Anyone who has struggled with hair loss understands it can be soul-crushing. A hair regrowth shampoo that helps produces noticeably thicker hair is huge and doesn’t come cheap. With Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo, you get what you pay for, customers agree—and you certainly don’t blow your budget throwing money at a zillion different ‘solutions’ that end up letting you down.

The good news is you can save $20 — that's 20 percent off — on Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo right now, so you can start getting this hair loss problem out of your life already. Being self-conscious about your scalp showing is not a cute look. Strutting around with swagger most certainly is.

