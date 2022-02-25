Stop searching for your house keys: Switch to this smart lock while it's on sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Clunky keys are a thing of the past, and if you have a keyless entry to your home. If you don't, then you're missing the boat to a dreamy place called ease and convenience. No more struggling to find your keys in that giant tote bag you call a purse when your arms are laden with packages and it's hailing ice pellets on your head.

The Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro is the key (see what I did there) to making your life a little easier. The Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro, which is $159 with the on-page coupon (marked down from $219), is like having the future at your fingertips. This lock is so easy, you can just use your fingerprint - like a super spy! But we love the versatility of keycodes to let in the dog sitter or that out-of-town guest who shows up early.

The most magical way to enter your home —you can unlock your door with your phone or set up its "Auto Lock" and "Auto Unlock" feature that shuts down your home when you leave and opens up the door again when you come home by detecting the presence of your phone in your pocket — now that's convenient. And, of course, you can still use a mechanical key to get in.

This is so much more than a lock, though. The Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro also lets you share access and see a log of who is going in and out of your home, so you can make sure the dog sitter really made it, and there's no excuse for that puddle Fido left you.

Also worth noting: The fingerprint ID feature stores up to 120 fingerprints, so your entire family can use it.

And installation's a breeze: Just replace your current deadbolt with a screwdriver, and install this dust- and weatherproof lock.

"After a couple of times locking myself out of the house, I knew it was time for me to get myself a fingerprint lock," one happy user wrote. "I am not a high-tech person, but I am proud to say that I was able to install the lock by myself." Another fan called the Ultraloq the "perfect smart lock with a plethora of features to suit most needs."

"I love this lock," a fellow satisfied customer wrote. "I love how easily it works and integrates into your home and routines. It's nice to be able to use your children's biometrics rather than a passcode that they can, accidentally or on purpose, tell their friends or others."

Get with the times, and don't miss out on this great deal!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

